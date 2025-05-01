Women From Across The Nation Gather At Worthy Woman Summit To Reignite Purpose And Power

- Joy Bradford, Event Coordinator

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women from across the country gathered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, for the Worthy Woman Summit, a vibrant, faith-fueled event designed to empower women to live boldly, confidently, and fully aligned with their God-given purpose.

Hosted by Amy Ramsey - speaker, podcaster, and certified life and high-performance coach - the Summit delivered a transformational experience that left attendees energized, equipped, and ready to embrace the next chapter of their lives.

Held at the Embassy Suites from March 27–29, 2025, the event drew women from across the U.S., with some traveling from as far as California, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, and Arizona. The intimate, high-energy setting fostered deep connections, lively conversations, and unforgettable moments of worship, personal growth, and celebration.

Sponsors of the event included Raymond James, Grantham Poole, and Runnels & North Plastic Surgery and Spa, whose support helped create an extraordinary experience for every attendee.

The Summit launched with a vibrant cocktail reception, setting the tone for a weekend of inspiration and empowerment. Over the next two days, attendees participated in dynamic workshops covering wellness, mindset, leadership, personal development, and faith activation.

The event featured five powerful keynote speakers - including event founder and high-performance coach Amy Ramsey - who equipped women with the tools, strategies, and encouragement needed to walk boldly in their calling. Special sessions with style and confidence coach Jane Foster added a fun and practical layer, helping women elevate their presence personally and professionally.

"The Worthy Woman Summit isn't just another conference - it's a life-giving experience," said Ramsey. "Women walk away not only refreshed spiritually and emotionally, but practically equipped to elevate their faith, health, mindset, and leadership."

A Movement of Empowerment

Attendee feedback praised the Worthy Woman Summit for its unique blend of spiritual renewal, personal development, and joyful community.

"It was one of the best events I've ever attended," shared Amanda Lee, an attendee from California. "I came feeling stuck and overwhelmed, and I left with renewed confidence, new friendships, and a clear sense of direction."

Melissa Belt, who traveled from out of state with a friend to attend, shared: "I'm still on such a high from this past weekend. Teri and I traveled to the Worthy Woman Summit in Mississippi - a time for Christian women to worship, encourage, be inspired, and fill our hearts mentally, physically, and spiritually. We laughed, we cried, we were spoiled with amazing speakers, thoughtful gifts, and left with new tools in our toolbox to help us reach greater potential! I already miss everyone and the high-energy atmosphere. So much love was poured out on us. I can't wait to do this again next year!"

Allison Windham added: "What an amazing weekend at Amy Ramsey's Worthy Woman Summit! I met some incredible ladies and had a blast! Amy spared no details in making this an experience you don't want to miss next year!"

Event coordinator Joy Bradford shared: "The inaugural Worthy Woman Summit exceeded every expectation. I was honored to oversee logistics and lead a breakout session on 'purpose,' and it was incredible to meet so many inspiring women from all over the country. I'm so grateful to Amy Ramsey for her boldness and obedience - the Lord truly met us because of her YES."

With the momentum from 2025 still fresh, early bird registration for the next Worthy Woman Summit is now open. Space is limited for this intimate, life-changing event.

About the Worthy Woman Summit:

Founded by Amy Ramsey, the Worthy Woman Summit is designed to empower women to walk worthy of their calling, cultivating spiritual growth, emotional resilience, leadership excellence, and vibrant well-being. Through transformational teaching, faith-fueled coaching, and authentic community, the Summit equips women to live fully aligned with God's purpose for their lives.

For media inquiries, interviews, or to request press passes, contact:

Amy Ramsey

...



Amy Ramsey

The Fit Soul

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.