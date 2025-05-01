Everads Announces Five Abstracts Accepted For Presentation At ARVO 2025, Including First-In-Human Results Using Its Novel Suprachoroidal Injector

- Clinical results demonstrate safety, feasibility, and tolerability of the Everads Injector

- Additional presentations showcase the broad potential of Everads' platform across gene therapy, small molecules, and suprachoroidal buckling as an innovative approach for the repair of retinal detachment

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everads Therapy, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing suprachoroidal delivery of therapeutics for targeted, office-based treatment of diseases affecting the back of the eye, today announced that five abstracts - including first-in-human data - have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting , taking place next week in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Everads Suprachoroidal Injector is differentiated by its ability to enable rapid and broad distribution throughout the suprachoroidal space. At the core of the technology is a proprietary non-sharp tissue separator, which accesses the suprachoroidal space via blunt dissection and enables tangential delivery of therapeutics toward the back of the eye. This novel approach facilitates efficient and targeted distribution throughout the posterior pole and macular region, as demonstrated in recent publications and scientific presentations.

We are pleased to present clinical data confirming the safety, tolerability and performance of our suprachoroidal injector," said Moshe Weinstein , Chief Executive Officer of Everads Therapy. "These results support clinical trial applications for our collaborations and pave the way for future clinical programs leveraging our novel delivery platform. Furthermore, the breadth of data presented at ARVO further highlights the differentiation and versatility of our approach across multiple therapeutic modalities."

The company's first-in-human study (NCT06314217) is an open-label safety and performance trial evaluating the Everads Injector for suprachoroidal administration of a triamcinolone acetonide suspension in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). Clinical results demonstrate the safety, feasibility, and ease of use of the Everads Injector in an office-based setting.

"The data set being presented confirms the efficacy, ease of use, and tolerability of the Everads Injector," said Yoreh Barak, MD , Head of Retina at Rambam Medical Center and Principal Investigator of the study. "The ability for physicians to deliver drugs non-surgically to the suprachoroidal space could enable safer, more effective and less invasive treatments for posterior segment diseases."

ARVO 2025 Presentation Details

Ocular Pharmacokinetics and Tolerability of VVN481, a Novel JAK Inhibitor, Following Suprachoroidal Delivery in Rabbits

Tian X et al

May 4, 8:00–9:45 am | Poster #A0411

First-In-Human Results of a Novel Suprachoroidal Delivery Injector

Barak Y et al

May 5, 8:30–10:15 am | Poster #B0509

Evaluation in Canines of a Novel Device for Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery

Iwabe S et al

May 5, 8:30–10:15 am | Poster #B0500

A Novel AAV Gene Therapy Complement Inhibitor: KRIYA-825 Exhibits Dose-Dependent Murine Efficacy and NHP Biodistribution

Eclov R et al

May 8, 8:00–9:45 am | Poster #A0463

Minimally-Invasive Suprachoroidal Buckling Using a Novel Injector: Pre-Clinical Evaluation in Human Cadaver Eyes

Mercer, GD et al

May 8, 3:00–3:15 pm | Oral Presentation - Ballroom J

About Everads Therapy

Everads Therapy is a biotechnology company advancing the treatment of retinal diseases through its proprietary and well-differentiated suprachoroidal delivery technology. Designed to overcome the limitations of current suprachoroidal delivery approaches, Everads' platform enables a more rapid and broad distribution throughout the suprachoroidal space via a safe, tolerable non-surgical injection.

The company is collaborating with partners across gene therapy, cell therapy, small molecule formulations, and other modalities to realize the full potential of its differentiated delivery approach.

Founded as a spin-out from DALI Medical Devices - a leader in injectable drug delivery technologies - Everads was established within RAD Biomed , a premier biotech accelerator. Its core technologies are licensed from the laboratory of Prof Y Rotenstreich at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center / Sheba Impact .

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

