Connectbase Powers Exelera's Automated Connectivity Across The Middle East

BOSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exelera, a leading provider of ultra-low latency network services in the Middle East, has partnered with Connectbase, the industry cloud for connectivity, to automate serviceability and pricing across its network. The collaboration integrates Exelera 's fiber footprint into Connectbase 's platform, The Connected World , enabling real-time service qualification and dynamic pricing for global buyers.

By joining the Connectbase ecosystem, Exelera will streamline access to secure, high-speed connectivity throughout the Middle East.

"Our partnership with Connectbase expands our reach and enhances how we deliver connectivity to the global market," said Tom Koren, CEO at Exelera . "The Connected World platform helps us meet rising demand with speed and precision."

The integration reduces quote turnaround times, improves accuracy, and increases visibility for buyers seeking trusted connectivity in the region.

"We're proud to welcome Exelera to our platform," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase . "Their footprint strengthens our Middle East coverage, delivering real-time access to scalable, secure network services."

About Exelera

Exelera delivers ultra-fast, low-latency network services connecting Israel to the world. With a robust fiber and submarine cable network and colocation facilities in Israel and Cyprus, Exelera empowers carriers, enterprises, and service providers with scalable, resilient connectivity. More at

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Its platform, The Connected World , serves 400+ providers across 150+ countries and profiles 2.7 billion locations with real-time serviceability and pricing. Learn more at connectbase Follow us: LinkedIn

Need a secure connection with real-time pricing? Click here to learn more!

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Grant

[email protected]

+44 7960 495453

SOURCE Connectbase

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED