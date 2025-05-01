Xenith Solutions Welcomes Mario Contreras As Account Executive For USSOCOM
"Bringing Mario on board represents a strategic step in our growth and deepening partnership with the Department of Defense," said Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "His expertise, leadership, and firsthand understanding of the SOF environment make him the ideal choice to lead our efforts in support of USSOCOM's complex and evolving mission requirements."
Most recently, Contreras served as the Chief Data Officer at Exovera, where he led enterprise data initiatives, and as an Account Executive at SOSi, managing defense and intelligence portfolios. He also contributes as an Advisory Board Member for Foundation Stack AI, further demonstrating his passion for driving innovation in defense technologies.
"Joining Xenith Solutions is an exciting opportunity to help shape and deliver mission-critical solutions for an organization I deeply respect and understand," said Contreras. "I'm honored to continue to support USSOCOM's objectives and look forward to advancing Xenith's mission in this space."
The addition of Contreras to Xenith Solutions demonstrates the company poised to broaden its footprint in the Special Operations domain, offering tailored support in mission planning, data operations, cyber defense, and agile technology integration.
About Xenith Solutions: Xenith Solutions is a premier provider of secure, reliable, and agile solutions to federal agencies. Headquartered in the Northern Virginia area, Xenith specializes in IT modernization, data analytics, cybersecurity, and program management, with a mission-first approach and a people-first culture.
For more information, please visit:
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Lee Shabe
Xenith Solutions
703.963.3523
[email protected]
SOURCE Xenith Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment