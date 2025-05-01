Xenith Solutions Welcomes Mario Contreras As Account Executive For USSOCOM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mario Contreras' distinguished career spanning over three decades allows him to bring unparalleled experience in intelligence, data strategy, and defense operations to the Xenith team. His extensive background includes service as a retired Chief Warrant Officer Three (CW3) in the U.S. Army, over nine years at the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), and significant leadership roles within USSOCOM's Chief Data Office.

"Bringing Mario on board represents a strategic step in our growth and deepening partnership with the Department of Defense," said Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "His expertise, leadership, and firsthand understanding of the SOF environment make him the ideal choice to lead our efforts in support of USSOCOM's complex and evolving mission requirements."

Most recently, Contreras served as the Chief Data Officer at Exovera, where he led enterprise data initiatives, and as an Account Executive at SOSi, managing defense and intelligence portfolios. He also contributes as an Advisory Board Member for Foundation Stack AI, further demonstrating his passion for driving innovation in defense technologies.

"Joining Xenith Solutions is an exciting opportunity to help shape and deliver mission-critical solutions for an organization I deeply respect and understand," said Contreras. "I'm honored to continue to support USSOCOM's objectives and look forward to advancing Xenith's mission in this space."

The addition of Contreras to Xenith Solutions demonstrates the company poised to broaden its footprint in the Special Operations domain, offering tailored support in mission planning, data operations, cyber defense, and agile technology integration.

About Xenith Solutions: Xenith Solutions is a premier provider of secure, reliable, and agile solutions to federal agencies. Headquartered in the Northern Virginia area, Xenith specializes in IT modernization, data analytics, cybersecurity, and program management, with a mission-first approach and a people-first culture.

For more information, please visit:

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Lee Shabe

Xenith Solutions

703.963.3523

[email protected]

SOURCE Xenith Solutions