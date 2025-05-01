H2ocean Appreciated At 75Th Annual Southeastern Society Of Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeons Meeting In Key West, FL

H2Ocean- First in First Aid

Dr. Rajiv Saini (L), Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean; Dr. Patrick Louis (C), President of the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons; and Eddie Kolos (R), Founder and CEO of H2Ocean.

H2Ocean Booth at the 75th Annual Meeting of the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Key West, FL. Pictured: Dr. Rajiv Saini (L), Chief Scientific Officer, and Eddie Kolos (R), Founder and CEO of H2Ocean.

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

Red Sea Salt Based Healing Rinse Mouthwash Takes Center Stage at SSOMS 2025, Impressing Oral Surgeons with Its Role in Post-Op Recovery and Infection Control

- Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEOSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The historic 75th Annual Meeting of the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (SSOMS) at Casa Marina in Key West, Florida, brought together a powerhouse lineup of surgeons, educators, innovators, and industry leaders for five impactful days of clinical learning and networking. Among the most talked about exhibitors at the event was H2Ocean , the global pioneer of Red Sea salt based health care company, whose Healing Rinse Mouthwash captured the attention and appreciation of practicing oral surgeons and surgical leaders alike.From clinical lectures on complex implant cases to virtual surgical planning and the role of nutrition in recovery, the conference underscored the evolving sophistication of oral and maxillofacial surgery. As procedures become more advanced, the emphasis on postoperative recovery, infection prevention, and tissue regeneration has never been more critical, an arena where H2Ocean's Healing Rinse proved exceptionally relevant.This year's educational program featured some of the most respected voices in oral surgery:Dr. Tara Aghaloo (Professor, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, UCLA) delivered two standout sessions:“Medical Optimization of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient” and“Update on Complicate Implant Procedures and Treatment Alternatives.” She highlighted the need for tailored surgical planning in the face of increasing patient complexity, especially those with systemic health issues, aging factors, or chronic conditions, by incorporating regenerative strategies and careful case selection.Dr. Teresa Biggerstaff, a practicing oral and facial surgeon and educator with the Osteoscience Observership program, captivated the audience with her session on the“Nutritional Impact on Healing Following Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.” Her presentation detailed how micronutrient deficiencies can compromise graft success, soft tissue healing, and implant osseointegration, emphasizing the role of dietary optimization in surgical outcomes.Dr. Rui Fernandes (UF Health Jacksonville) explored the next frontier of surgery through his session on“Computer-assisted Surgery and Virtual Surgical Planning.” His forward-looking insights on augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and 3D reconstruction technologies for both mandible and maxilla highlighted how the field is embracing digital transformation.In addition to the robust scientific program, the SSOMS honored two stalwarts of the specialty. Dr. Peter Waite, Professor Emeritus at the University of Alabama, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of contribution as a department chair and educator. Dr. Anthony Morlandt, Chief of Oral Oncology at UAB Medicine and a well-respected academic head and neck surgeon, received the Distinguished Educator Award for his leadership in oncologic surgery and academic excellence.The SSOMS meeting was also powered by an impressive showing from leading industry partners, including US Oral Surgery Management, OMS360, Flagship Specialty Partners, Southern Implants, Nobel Biocare, Beacon Oral Specialists, Straumann, and many more who highlighted innovations supporting the surgical community. H2Ocean stood out with its Healing Rinse Mouthwash, uniquely formulated with Red Sea Salt, lysozyme, and xylitol, and free from alcohol, fluoride, dyes, and preservatives. The product generated significant excitement among attendees as they learned about its pro-healing, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, especially relevant for pre-op preparation and post-op infection control in implant and bone grafting procedures.Booth visitors were surprised to learn the biological distinction between table salt (sodium chloride with just two elements) and Red Sea Salt, which contains 82 essential trace minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, all essential to cellular recovery, tissue repair, and osmotic balance. When combined with lysozyme, a naturally occurring anti-bacterial enzyme that targets bacterial cell walls, and xylitol, a sugar alcohol that disrupts bacterial adhesion, the rinse becomes an advanced therapeutic agent for accelerating mucosal wound healing, reducing post-operative infections, managing dry socket, enhancing outcomes for bone grafting and dental implants, and supporting immune response in immunocompromised or elderly patients.The H2Ocean team, led by Founder and CEO Eddie Kolos and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Rajiv Saini, spent the event directly engaging with oral surgeons from across the southeastern U.S. and beyond. The discussions were deeply scientific and clinical application focused, delving into clinical studies, biological mechanisms, and practical use cases for Healing Rinse in everyday oral surgery practice. The recognition by oral surgeons of how Red Sea Salt supports surgical healing, especially in an era of increasing implant complexity, confirms that our product is not just natural, it's essential,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, CSO, H2Ocean.The 2025 SSOMS Annual Meeting was more than a conference, it was a convergence of tradition, innovation, and forward looking surgical science. H2Ocean's participation highlighted how natural marine based solutions can address modern clinical challenges through evidence backed science, making a strong case for incorporation of its Healing Rinse as a standard adjunct in surgical recovery protocols. As oral surgeons aim to optimize outcomes in increasingly complex cases, products like H2Ocean Healing Rinse offer a bridge between nature and clinical necessity, transforming how professionals approach wound care, infection prevention, and tissue regeneration. H2Ocean looks forward to deepening collaborations with surgical teams and academic partners in upcoming events throughout 2025 and beyond.

