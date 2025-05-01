Hockey: Indian Women’S Team Loses 0-2 To Australia, Suffers Third Straight Defeat On Tour

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team showed plenty of fight but went down 0-2 against Australia in the third game of their Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Courtney Schonell (9') opened the scoring for the hosts in the first quarter before Grace Stewart (52') added a second in the final phase to seal the result. Following two encounters with Australia A, this was India's first clash against the Australian team.

Australia asked questions of India's defence, winning an early penalty corner, but the scoreline remained unchanged. Australia eventually broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Courtney Schonell found the back of the net, to give her team the lead. The hosts threatened to double their lead with another penalty corner but could not secure their second goal of the quarter.

The second quarter saw India come out eager to show their intent. Two penalty corners came India's way in quick succession, but the equaliser eluded them. However, despite their growing impact on the game, India went into a half-time break trailing by a goal.

The third quarter was another goalless affair. Both teams were unable to convert their chances, including a penalty corner apiece, setting up a crucial fourth quarter for the Indian women's hockey team.

In pursuit of a goal in the fourth quarter, India conceded for the second time in the night when Grace Steward slotted it into the net from open play at the 52nd-minute mark, to make it 2-0 and seal their victory.

India lost to Australia 'A' in the first two matches and will be in action again on Saturday when they take on Australia at the Perth Hockey Stadium in search of their first win on the tour.

Reflecting on India's performance in the tour so far, Chief Coach Harendra Singh stated,“In both the matches, we have conceded some soft goals which were disheartening, but apart from that, we have been very competitive. This is a test series, so it is not about winning or losing, it is about the experience.”“There are some players who have come out of the country to play for the very first time. I am giving the youngsters a chance to play so they are prepared to be the next generation,” he added.