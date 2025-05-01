CW Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK ), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $2,935,000 or $0.97 per diluted share as compared to $2,993,000 or $0.96 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024, an EPS increase of 1%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:



EPS of $0.97

Return on Assets of 1.07%

Return on Tangible Equity of 14.16%

Net interest income growth of 10%

Quarter over quarter loan growth of 12%

Quarter over quarter deposit growth of 5%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.42%

Liquid funds to total deposits ratio of 13%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 59%

Leverage ratio of 12.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.01% 61 quarters of consecutive profits

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Company delivered solid financial results for the quarter, highlighted by double digit loan and net interest income growth. At the same time, we maintained a strong allowance for credit losses at 1.42% and upheld our commitment to prudent underwriting standards. We are also proud to have achieved 12% loan growth and 5% deposit growth despite a challenging economic environment." Mr. Tjan continued, "With our fortress balance sheet approach, CommerceWest Bank is well positioned to continue serving as a source of strength for our clients and the California business community. I would like to sincerely thank our dedicated team members whose hard work and commitment made these strong results possible."

Total asset increased $51.8 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $84.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 12% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks decreased $43.3 million or 21% from the prior year. Total investment securities increased $9.5 million, an increase of 6% from prior year.

Total deposits increased $44.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5% from March 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $187,000 as of March 31, 2025, a slight decrease over the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $44.7 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 12% from the prior year.

Interest income was $13,437,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $12,242,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 10%. Interest expense was $3,393,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3,114,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 9%. Interest expense was up for the quarter primarily due to the increase in interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $10,044,000 compared to $9,128,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin increased for the three months ended March 31, 2025. It increased from 3.79% in 2024 to 3.87% in 2025, an increase of 2%.

Provision for credit losses were zero for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1,245,000 compared to $1,208,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 3%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $7,175,000 compared to $6,177,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 16%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 63.22% compared to 59.42% in 2024, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, it costs $0.6322 to make it, as compared to $0.5942 one year ago.

Capital ratio for the Bank remain above the level required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of March 31, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.35%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.76%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.76% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.01%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking , lines of credit , M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

