CW Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
FIRST QUARTER REPORT - March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CW BANCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 159,966
|
|
$ 203,263
|
|
-21 %
|
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
135,157
|
|
110,661
|
|
22 %
|
|
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
26,556
|
|
41,577
|
|
-36 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
802,181
|
|
717,692
|
|
12 %
|
|
|
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
|
(11,355)
|
|
(11,562)
|
|
-2 %
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
790,826
|
|
706,130
|
|
12 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank premises and equipment, net
|
|
3,324
|
|
4,199
|
|
-21 %
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
35,778
|
|
33,988
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,151,607
|
|
$ 1,099,818
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$ 587,167
|
|
$ 587,354
|
|
0 %
|
|
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
|
414,900
|
|
370,210
|
|
12 %
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
1,002,067
|
|
957,564
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subordinated debenture
|
|
50,000
|
|
50,000
|
|
0 %
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
12,141
|
|
13,285
|
|
-9 %
|
|
|
|
|
1,064,208
|
|
1,020,849
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
87,399
|
|
78,969
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,151,607
|
|
$ 1,099,818
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
|
2,983,223
|
|
3,049,831
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$ 32.46
|
|
$ 29.12
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans to total deposits
|
|
80.05 %
|
|
74.95 %
|
|
|
|
|
ACL to total loans
|
|
1.42 %
|
|
1.61 %
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
|
|
$ 7,251
|
|
$ 4,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
12.35 %
|
|
12.58 %
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
16.76 %
|
|
18.74 %
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
16.76 %
|
|
18.74 %
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
18.01 %
|
|
19.99 %
|
|
|
|
|
CW BANCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$ 10,981
|
|
$ 9,809
|
|
12 %
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
1,338
|
|
1,117
|
|
20 %
|
|
|
|
Fed funds sold and other
|
|
1,118
|
|
1,316
|
|
-15 %
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
13,437
|
|
12,242
|
|
10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
2,924
|
|
2,645
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
Subordinated debenture
|
|
469
|
|
469
|
|
0 %
|
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
3,393
|
|
3,114
|
|
9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
|
|
10,044
|
|
9,128
|
|
10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
|
|
10,044
|
|
9,128
|
|
10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
|
|
1,029
|
|
905
|
|
14 %
|
|
|
|
Other Fees
|
|
216
|
|
303
|
|
-29 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
7,175
|
|
6,177
|
|
16 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
4,114
|
|
4,159
|
|
-1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAXES
|
|
1,179
|
|
1,166
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$ 2,935
|
|
$ 2,993
|
|
-2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.98
|
|
$ 0.97
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.97
|
|
$ 0.96
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
Return on Assets
|
|
1.07 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
-9 %
|
|
|
|
Return on Equity
|
|
13.66 %
|
|
15.13 %
|
|
-10 %
|
|
|
|
Return on Tangible Equity
|
|
14.16 %
|
|
15.74 %
|
|
-10 %
|
|
|
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
63.22 %
|
|
59.42 %
|
|
6 %
|
|
|
|
CW BANCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
|
$ 89,519
|
|
$ 981
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
$ 86,162
|
|
$ 1,168
|
|
5.45 %
|
|
Investment Securities (1)
|
165,486
|
|
1,396
|
|
3.42 %
|
|
160,397
|
|
1,177
|
|
2.95 %
|
|
Loans
|
796,856
|
|
10,981
|
|
5.59 %
|
|
721,270
|
|
9,809
|
|
5.47 %
|
|
FHLB & Other Stocks
|
7,100
|
|
138
|
|
7.88 %
|
|
7,100
|
|
147
|
|
8.33 %
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,058,961
|
|
13,496
|
|
5.17 %
|
|
974,929
|
|
12,301
|
|
5.07 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
50,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
48,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,109,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,023,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
$ 409,640
|
|
$ 2,924
|
|
2.89 %
|
|
338,731
|
|
2,645
|
|
3.14 %
|
|
Subordinated Debenture
|
50,000
|
|
469
|
|
3.75 %
|
|
50,000
|
|
469
|
|
3.75 %
|
|
Total interest-earning liabilities
|
459,640
|
|
3,393
|
|
2.99 %
|
|
388,731
|
|
3,114
|
|
3.22 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand Deposits
|
549,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
541,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
12,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
87,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$ 1,109,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,023,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Spread
|
|
|
$ 10,103
|
|
2.18 %
|
|
|
|
$ 9,187
|
|
1.85 %
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.87 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.79 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 959,610
|
|
$ 2,924
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
$ 880,264
|
|
$ 2,645
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
Total Funding Costs
|
$ 1,009,610
|
|
$ 3,393
|
|
1.36 %
|
|
$ 930,264
|
|
$ 3,114
|
|
1.35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
