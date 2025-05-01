Bandwidth Opens Nominations For Textie Awards Celebrating The Best In Business Messaging

"Messaging isn't just a channel, it's a competitive advantage," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "The Texties honor Bandwidth customers at the forefront of innovation who are turning great message delivery into great outcomes."

Nominations Now Open

The 2025 Texties are now open to Bandwidth customers of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. A panel of industry experts will consider entries for factors including:



Measurable impact on the business and/or end user,

Differentiation in the market,

Strategy and adaptability,

Technological innovation, Social good and accessibility.

Last year's inaugural winners–Attentive Mobile , DeansList , Review Wave , and Yotpo – showcased the real-world power of messaging, from helping students succeed to making it easier for patients to find doctors. This year's awards aim even higher to highlight how better messaging, delivered at scale, can transform entire industries.

Nominations are open through May 21, and winners will be announced the week of June 16 on a live Textie Award Show featuring winners sharing their use cases. Entry is free, and submissions can be made through a Bandwidth account manager or at this link .

