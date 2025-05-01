FLORIDA FOOD PRODUCTS APPOINTS DR. TODD WERPY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Werpy most recently served as senior vice president and chief science officer at Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), where he oversaw global technology and process initiatives, product expansion, and fostered collaborations across the public and private sectors. He holds 30 U.S. patents in catalysis and biomass conversion and was honored with the American Chemical Society Award for Affordable Green Chemistry in 2015.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Werpy to the board," said Vince Macciocchi, chief executive officer of FFP. "His unique blend of deep technical knowledge and visionary thinking is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver natural, science-driven ingredient solutions. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our clean label platform."

Christopher Sand, managing director of Ardian and majority owner of FFP, added, "Todd's unparalleled expertise in fermentation combined with his overall scientific acumen and visionary leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue expanding our capabilities and market reach."

Based in Lake Mary, Florida, FFP offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of clean label ingredients and system solutions for the food and beverage sector. For more than 70 years, the company has delivered high-quality, American-made products that combine performance and flavor. Its manufacturing capabilities span patented cold brew extraction, custom flavor creation, drying and blending technologies, and advanced fermentation - all supported by four state-of-the-art facilities across the United States.

Early in his career, Dr. Werpy spent 15 years at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where he led efforts in renewable chemical development. His groundbreaking work on converting glycerin and sorbitol into propylene glycol is now a commercialized innovation in green chemistry.

"FFP's investment in science, scale, and clean label solutions makes it an exciting leader in the evolving food and beverage landscape," said Dr. Werpy. "I'm honored to join the board and contribute to the company's mission to make clean label ingredients accessible to the industry."

About Florida Food Products

Founded in 1954, Florida Food Products is one of the world's largest independent providers of natural ingredients. FFP partners with both established and emerging brands to deliver clean label ingredients, concentrates, and powders that improve taste, texture, shelf life, moisture, and color across a variety of applications. The company's product line includes natural flavors, botanical extracts, functional nutrition inclusions, meat cures and accelerators, antioxidants, and antimicrobials.

