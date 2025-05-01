New Executive To Lead Msupply's Financial Operations

"We're thrilled to bring on Ray's ability to connect financial and operational data as an avenue to drive innovation and efficiency," said Asterios Satrazemis, Chief Executive Officer of mSupply. "His experience and business acumen are precisely the skills we need to elevate mSupply's operations throughout North America as we deliver best-in-class service to our customers."

Most recently, Andrews served as Chief Financial Officer of Pritchard Industries, a leading U.S. facility services company. Prior to that, he was Chief Information Officer at United Site Services, where he led the company's ERP transformation and integration efforts. He also brings experience from General Electric, with roles in financial planning and analysis, commercial and operational finance and controllership.

"It's exciting to join mSupply during such a period of growth and development," Andrews said. "I look forward to working with a top-tier team that is customer-oriented and motivated to deliver the service you would expect of an undisputed distribution leader."

In March, mSupply announced that it was changing the name of its parent company from Marcone, the five-vertical distribution giant that has more than tripled in size during recent years. Under the Marcone name, the company significantly expanded its geographic reach, product offering and addressable market through nine strategic acquisitions in the HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa sectors while launching a high-growth commercial kitchen business.

About mSupply

mSupply is North America's leading distributor of OEM repair parts and equipment, serving professionals in the appliance, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, mSupply is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise offering an extensive product range, industry expertise and seamless service. With more than 2,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada, mSupply delivers with speed, reliability and precision through its branches, distribution centers and extensive fleet of delivery vehicles. Shipped orders reach 93% of U.S. customers via next-day ground delivery and 100% within two days. Learn more at msupply.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Davies

mSupply

Cell: 815.440.8768

[email protected]

SOURCE mSupply