Aemetis Biogas Completes $1.6 Million Of LCFS And D3 RIN Sales In April

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing revenues from Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits and federal D3 RINs

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified global renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that the Aemetis Biogas subsidiary of the company completed $1.6 million of sales of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits and federal Renewable Fuel Standard D3 Renewable Identification Numbers (D3 RINs) during April 2025.

The LCFS credits were generated for Q4 2024 at the default rate of -150 carbon intensity. A pending application to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for seven digesters is in the final approval process, with approval expected this quarter in time for the next quarterly LCFS credit sale. The seven pending dairy digesters are expected to average lower than -350 carbon intensity, a significant increase of more than 120% of the number of LCFS credits that will be received by Aemetis Biogas after the completion of sale transactions compared to the -150 default pathway.

“Aemetis Biogas production and revenues from dairy RNG continues to grow, with more biogas production from four more dairies planned to come online this quarter,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.“The expected adoption of 20 years of low carbon biofuel mandates in the next few months by CARB after completion of the OAL process is expected to increase the value of the LCFS credits rapidly, compounded by our expected approval of pathways for seven dairies that will increase the number of credits generated by those digesters by an estimated 120%.”

Aemetis Biogas has signed agreements with 50 diaries and has 11 digesters operating to process waste from 12 dairies. An additional four dairies that supply one large biogas digester are planned to be operational in Q2 2025. The company has installed 36 miles of biogas pipeline, with environmental approval for 60 miles of biogas pipeline to be installed as dairy digesters are completed.

Dairy RNG generates revenues from sale of the fuel, California LCFS credits, federal D3 RINs and federal Section 45Z production tax credits, in addition to federal Section 48 investment tax credits. In the past 18 months, Aemetis has received $70 million from the sale of $83 million of Section 48 investment tax credits to two corporate purchasers. Additional Section 48 investment tax credit sales are expected to be completed in the next few months as additional dairy digesters are completed.

Starting in January 2025, Aemetis Biogas generated 45Z production tax credits from dairy RNG production. The sale of 45Z tax credits is in process, with the first sales expected to be completed in summer 2025.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that support energy independence and security. Founded in 2006, Aemetis operates and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste into renewable natural gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that also supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year biofuels facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel biorefinery and a carbon sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction, timing, and operation of biodiesel, biogas, sustainable aviation fuel, CO2 sequestration, and other facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct such facilities; and statements about future market demand and market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as“anticipates,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“predicts,”“projects,”“targets,”“view,”“will likely result,”“will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to government policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

Company Investor Relations

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

...

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

...