Beta Bionics To Present At The Bank Of America Securities Health Care Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that management will present at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 12:35 pm Eastern Time (9:35 am Pacific Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website in the“Investors-Events & Presentations” section at , and will be archived there for future replay following the event.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit .

Investor Relations:

Blake Beber

Head of Investor Relations

Media and Public Relations :

Karen Hynes

Vice President of Marketing

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.