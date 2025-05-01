Durapaw Rips Into The Dog Toy Market With Rippables

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DuraPaw Unleashes Rippables - Dog Toys Built to Be Destroyed







EDMONTON, Alberta, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sick of so-called“indestructible” toys that leave dogs bored? So was DuraPaw - so they made destruction the whole point.

Introducing DuraPaw Rippables : a new line of 2-in-1 dog toys that start as over-the-top plush characters and beg to be ripped open. Once shredded, they reveal a surprise durable rubber toy inside - built to keep the chaos going.

“We wanted to create something that rewards destruction,” says Marc Ferland, co-founder of DuraPaw.“Most toys fight against it - we leaned into it.”

DuraPaw has shipped over 100,000+ exclusive toys across North America and built a cult following of dog parents tired of overpriced, uninspired pet store options.

Rippables are available only through DuraPaw's themed monthly subscription box , tailored to your dog's size, allergies, and chewing style - and never repeat the same toy twice.

This isn't just a toy. It's a full-blown rip-and-reveal event delivered to your door.

Explore the chaos at

Marc Ferland

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at