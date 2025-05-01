XRP News: Buy $XDX Token On Presale Before Exchange Listing As Proshares XRP ETF Approval Gains Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP ecosystem experiences its most bullish cycle in years,has emerged as the flagship DeFi project at the center of this surge. With ProShares' XRP Futures ETF now approval underway, and growing speculation around its spot ETF counterpart, XRP's role in institutional finance is being redefined and XenDex is perfectly positioned to ride this historic momentum.







Amid this backdrop, XenDex has already filled its soft cap, pushing the project into its final presale phase. With major centralized exchange listings confirmed and token prices rising, investors are racing to secure $XDX tokens before the presale closes.

Buy $XDX Now Before Pump

Why Now Is the Time to Buy $XDX

The $XDX presale isn't just about getting in early, it's about claiming a front-row seat to the future of decentralized finance on XRPL. With its growing demand, the token is now priced at:



1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Buy Now Before the Presale Ends:

Exchange Listings Secured

Once the presale concludes, $XDX will be listed on several top-tier exchanges, including:



Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger MagneticX

Purchase XDX And Earn Rewards

What Is XenDex, And Why It's Built for the Future

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) on the XRP Ledger, created to fix the very problems that have limited DeFi on XRPL. It combines ease of use, performance, and innovation, making it perfect for everyone, from first-time users to institutional traders.

Key Features:



AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror top traders in real time to reduce losses and maximize gains

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Earn rewards by borrowing and lending XRP and $XDX tokens

Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP seamlessly across chains like Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Staking & Yield Farming – Earn passive income by supplying liquidity to XenDex pools

With Ripple scoring back-to-back wins, including the SEC lawsuit withdrawal, ProShares' XRP ETF approval, and Brazil's first XRP Spot ETF greenlight, trust in the XRP ecosystem is soaring. As capital pours in, so does demand for XRPL-native platforms like XDX.

Join XenDex Presale Now

Join The XDX Holders Before The Price More

Thousands have already joined the XenDex community across Telegram and X (Twitter), locking in their $XDX tokens before exchange listings go live. With the soft cap filled, token supply shrinking, and momentum building by the hour, this is your last best opportunity to buy before price pressure explodes.

Visit Official XenDex Links

Website:

Presale:

Telegram:

Twitter/X:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at