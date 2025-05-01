Global Drug Testing Market Size To Hit USD 21.30 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Workplace Safety And Rising Substance Abuse – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider projects a 5.29% CAGR in the Drug Testing Market from 2024 to 2032, as demand surges across healthcare, transportation, and private sectors. Austin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Testing Market Size Analysis & Trends: According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Drug Testing Market size was valued at USD 13.41 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21.30 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2024–2032. Rising awareness of workplace safety, tougher government rules on drug and alcohol usage, and rising drug-related crimes all help to drive the growth. Mandatory testing generates a continual demand for accurate and quick drug screening solutions in fields including transportation, building, healthcare, and law enforcement.

Get a Sample Report of Drug Testing Market@ In the United States, drug testing has evolved into a necessary component of corporate compliance initiatives. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services claims that testing programs are widely adopted, as seen by the over 55 million workplace drug tests performed in 2023 alone. Supported by strong legislation, the prevalence of drug usage, and government spending toward substance abuse prevention programs, The U.S. drug testing market was valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 8.20 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.92% over the forecast period. Key Drug Testing Companies Profiled in the Report

Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.41 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.30 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032

Segment analysis

By Product

In 2023, the Consumables segment led the Drug Testing Market, accounting for 33.29% of the total revenue. This Consumables segment, all of which are vital in many screening processes, this section comprises test cups, dip cards, cassettes, and reagents. Because they are cheap, readily available, and frequently needed for replacement in high-volume testing settings such as hospitals, businesses, and drug rehab facilities, consumables are preferred. Demand is driven even more by the growing acceptance of point-of-care drug testing and at-home kits. Standardized consumables are also favoured by regulatory authorities because of their repeatability and adherence to worldwide testing standards, which makes them essential in public and private drug testing programs.

By Sample

With a 75.23% market share, the Urine Samples segment dominated the Drug Testing Market in 2023. Because of its accuracy, non-invasive collection, and cost-effectiveness, urinalysis is generally agreed upon as the gold standard for drug detection. It picks out a broad spectrum of drugs, including benzodiazepines, cannabis, amphetamines, and opioids. Urine drug testing finds great application in schools, probation, and the workplace. For both planned and random tests, they are better because of their capacity to produce fast, consistent findings with a quite long detection range. In government testing organizations and high-throughput labs, urine-based testing for combining with automated systems has further added to its popularity.

By Drug

With a 56.26% share in 2023, the Cannabis/Marijuana segment dominated the market. Because of its popularity, cannabis remains the most tested drug in employment and highway drug tests, even if numerous areas have rising legality for medical and recreational use. Standard testing finds marijuana readily apparent in the human body due to THC's long retention duration. Quest Diagnostics notes in the United States alone that general staff marijuana positivity rates rose to 4.3% in 2023, which led to tighter company rules and more frequent testing. Testing techniques are changing to guarantee wider coverage when new cannabinoids (Delta-8 THC) enter the market, therefore maintaining cannabis testing as the top priority of market need.

Drug Testing Market Segmentation

By Product



Consumables

Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices Services

By Sample



Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples Other Samples

By Drug



Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD Others

By End Use



Drug Testing Laboratories

Workplaces

Hospitals Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the worldwide Drug Testing Market with a 52.25% revenue share in 2023. Driven by strict regulations, high drug use rates, and growing acceptance of job screening, the United States still makes the most contribution to this area. To lower drug use via early identification, government agencies such as SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) have started national campaigns. Further improving market penetration in the area are its sophisticated healthcare system, presence of important industry players, and integration of drug testing with criminal justice and sports bodies.

Europe follows closely behind, with significant uptake in drug testing protocols, especially in the UK, Germany, and France. Rising drug-related deaths and laws allowing workplace drug testing have spurred development. Rapid testing technologies, as well as drug-of-abuse monitoring in prisons and colleges, are also becoming increasingly popular in this area.

Rising awareness, urbanization, and increasing cases of drug trafficking and abuse are likely to cause Asia Pacific to see notable expansion throughout the projected timeframe. Preventive testing approaches in both urban and rural sectors are progressively taking the stage in government initiatives in India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Advancements



In late 2023, Abbott Laboratories introduced a revised SoToxaTM mobile drug testing system to improve law enforcement's roadside screening capacity. Quest Diagnostics extended its Smart Drug Testing program in January 2024 to incorporate oral fluid testing for recent marijuana usage, therefore enhancing accuracy and detection windows.





