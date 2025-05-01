Global Drug Testing Market Size To Hit USD 21.30 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Workplace Safety And Rising Substance Abuse – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 13.41 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 21.30 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.29% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment analysis
By Product
In 2023, the Consumables segment led the Drug Testing Market, accounting for 33.29% of the total revenue. This Consumables segment, all of which are vital in many screening processes, this section comprises test cups, dip cards, cassettes, and reagents. Because they are cheap, readily available, and frequently needed for replacement in high-volume testing settings such as hospitals, businesses, and drug rehab facilities, consumables are preferred. Demand is driven even more by the growing acceptance of point-of-care drug testing and at-home kits. Standardized consumables are also favoured by regulatory authorities because of their repeatability and adherence to worldwide testing standards, which makes them essential in public and private drug testing programs.
By Sample
With a 75.23% market share, the Urine Samples segment dominated the Drug Testing Market in 2023. Because of its accuracy, non-invasive collection, and cost-effectiveness, urinalysis is generally agreed upon as the gold standard for drug detection. It picks out a broad spectrum of drugs, including benzodiazepines, cannabis, amphetamines, and opioids. Urine drug testing finds great application in schools, probation, and the workplace. For both planned and random tests, they are better because of their capacity to produce fast, consistent findings with a quite long detection range. In government testing organizations and high-throughput labs, urine-based testing for combining with automated systems has further added to its popularity.
By Drug
With a 56.26% share in 2023, the Cannabis/Marijuana segment dominated the market. Because of its popularity, cannabis remains the most tested drug in employment and highway drug tests, even if numerous areas have rising legality for medical and recreational use. Standard testing finds marijuana readily apparent in the human body due to THC's long retention duration. Quest Diagnostics notes in the United States alone that general staff marijuana positivity rates rose to 4.3% in 2023, which led to tighter company rules and more frequent testing. Testing techniques are changing to guarantee wider coverage when new cannabinoids (Delta-8 THC) enter the market, therefore maintaining cannabis testing as the top priority of market need.
Drug Testing Market Segmentation
By Product
- Consumables Instruments Rapid Testing Devices Services
By Sample
- Urine Samples Oral Fluid Samples Hair Samples Other Samples
By Drug
- Alcohol Cannabis/Marijuana Cocaine Opioids Amphetamine & Methamphetamine LSD Others
By End Use
- Drug Testing Laboratories Workplaces Hospitals Others
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the worldwide Drug Testing Market with a 52.25% revenue share in 2023. Driven by strict regulations, high drug use rates, and growing acceptance of job screening, the United States still makes the most contribution to this area. To lower drug use via early identification, government agencies such as SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) have started national campaigns. Further improving market penetration in the area are its sophisticated healthcare system, presence of important industry players, and integration of drug testing with criminal justice and sports bodies.
Europe follows closely behind, with significant uptake in drug testing protocols, especially in the UK, Germany, and France. Rising drug-related deaths and laws allowing workplace drug testing have spurred development. Rapid testing technologies, as well as drug-of-abuse monitoring in prisons and colleges, are also becoming increasingly popular in this area.
Rising awareness, urbanization, and increasing cases of drug trafficking and abuse are likely to cause Asia Pacific to see notable expansion throughout the projected timeframe. Preventive testing approaches in both urban and rural sectors are progressively taking the stage in government initiatives in India, China, and Southeast Asia.
Recent Advancements
- In late 2023, Abbott Laboratories introduced a revised SoToxaTM mobile drug testing system to improve law enforcement's roadside screening capacity. Quest Diagnostics extended its Smart Drug Testing program in January 2024 to incorporate oral fluid testing for recent marijuana usage, therefore enhancing accuracy and detection windows.
