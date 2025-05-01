Rajnath Singh Speaks To US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Amid Rising India-Pakistan Strain

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday, according to PTI. The two lawmakers have discussed the Pahalgam terror attack during the hone converstaion.

Some details of the Singh-Hegseth phone talks are likely to be officially released shortly.

The call comes after US urged India and Pakistan to work together to de-escalate tensions and avoid an expected clash, after militants last week killed dozens of people in the Indian-controlled portion of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with top officials from India and Pakistan countries on Wednesday, asking them to“maintain peace and security in South Asia.”

Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said in an X post Thursday that he discussed the attack in Kashmir with Rubio on April 30.“Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” he said.

Marco Rubio also told Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, of the need to condemn the attack and re-establish direct communications, according to a statement from the US State Department.

In a televised address shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said his country had“credible intelligence” that India would carry out military action in the next 24 to 36 hours. Hours later at a news conference, Pakistan's military spokesman, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said the country's response to any Indian aggression will be“befitting and decisive.”

(This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates)