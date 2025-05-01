Pakistan Partially Closes Karachi, Lahore Airspace For Security Reasons Till May 31 Flights To Gilgit Cancelled: Report
The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, which killed 26 civilians, on April 22.
Reports also said that Islamabad has claimed it has credible evidence that India is preparing to launch military action within the next 24 to 36 hours.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
