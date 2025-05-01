Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Partially Closes Karachi, Lahore Airspace For Security Reasons Till May 31 Flights To Gilgit Cancelled: Report

2025-05-01 08:15:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan has announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore airspace for a limited time each day during May, citing security reasons, news agency PTI, attributing it to a media report, said on Thursday.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, which killed 26 civilians, on April 22.

Reports also said that Islamabad has claimed it has credible evidence that India is preparing to launch military action within the next 24 to 36 hours.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

