Vincentric Announces 2025 Best Fleet Value In Americatm Awards: Ford, Toyota, And Stellantis Outperform The Competition

The 20th annual Vincentric awards identify fleet vehicles with the lowest lifecycle costs.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 20th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in AmericaTM Awards were announced today, with Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis all tying with four winning models each. Mercedes-Benz and BMW were close behind with three award-winning vehicles.Ford continued its reign in the Truck category by winning three of four Truck segments. The frontrunner was the F-350 XL Crew Cab, which earned the F-350's ninth overall win for Full-Size 1-Ton Pickup. The F-250 and Maverick Hybrid also came out on top of their segments for the fifth time and fourth consecutive year, respectively. Ford's final winner was the T350 passenger van, which triumphed in the Full-Size 1-Ton Passenger Van segment for the fourth time.All four of Toyota's winning models were hybrid vehicles, showing the brand's strength in alternative fuel options. Toyota won three out of four Passenger Car segments thanks to best-in-class performances by the Corolla Hybrid LE for Compact, the Prius LE for Compact Hatchback, and the Camry Hybrid LE for Mid-Size. These models were also all repeat winners in their class. Rounding out Toyota's winning lineup was the Sienna LE with an impressive tenth victory in the Minivan segment.Stellantis earned four total awards across the Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands. The Ram 1500 pickup and the ProMaster 1500 cargo van outperformed the competition in their segments for the fourth and second time, respectively. For Dodge, the Durango GT RWD earned the Durango's outstanding eleventh overall and ninth consecutive win in the Large SUV segment. Finally, the Jeep Wagoneer Base RWD conquered the Luxury Large SUV segment.The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are no strangers to the winner's circle. The Sprinter 2500 Diesel passenger van took home an award for the sixth time, while the Sprinter 2500 and 3500 Diesel cargo vans won their segments for the ninth and fourth time, respectively. For BMW, their frontrunner was the X1 with its third win for Luxury Compact SUV, followed by the i4 for Luxury Mid-Size Sedan, and the 2-Series for Luxury Compact.Other brands with award winners were Kia, Nissan, Subaru, and Volvo.“The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Awards are now in their twentieth year of providing valuable insight and guidance to the fleet industry,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President.“With nearly every segment this year being won by a returning winner, our awards can help fleet professionals identify vehicles that have a history of providing great value year after year.”To determine the 2025 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in AmericaTM Awards, Vincentric performed a cost of ownership analysis measuring over 3,000 vehicle configurations based on typical fleet use. Using eight different cost factors – depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs – each vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using 28 different lifecycle scenarios. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios within its segment.Further information regarding the winners of the 2025 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in AmericaTM Awards and the Vincentric methodology is available at .ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2025 model years in the US and 2010-2025 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites such as Automotive Fleet Magazine and AAA, and used by a wide variety of other organizations. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces) and SaaS (Software as a Service) tools, including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, EV API, Cost of Leasing API, and Dynamic Cost to OwnTM.

Audrey Downs

Vincentric LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.