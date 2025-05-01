Developers Of Predictive Voice Test Announces 'Prescient Project' To Reduce Recruitment Cost Of Dementia Clinical Trials

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Vivid Mind Provides an End-to-End Service for Recruitment of Patients in Hard-to-Catch, Initial Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and Early Dementia Phases

- Dariusz Wiatr, CEO Vivid MindWARSAW, POLAND, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The century long quest for a cure for dementia has been one of the greatest failures in global medical research. According to the WHO some 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia (including Alzheimer's disease) and the numbers are projected to double over the next 25 years. Tens of billions of dollars have been poured into hundreds of clinical trials with negligible results. Indeed even FDA approved drugs have such significant side effects and modest therapeutic benefits that many physicians are hesitant to prescribe them.A growing consensus has evolved that to be effectively addressed, dementia must be captured early (ideally in the initial mild cognitive impairment, MCI stage that can last for up to six years). During this stage a variety of wellness steps involving diet, exercise, social engagement and even quality hearing aids and challenging cognitive card games such as bridge have been shown to be beneficial. According to the Alzheimer's Association, MCI affects approximately one in six adults age 60 and older.However clinical trials targeting MCI patients can cost up to $50,000 per patient due to the challenges associated with accurate pre-screening of pre-symptomatic MCI individuals. As a result of a reliance on traditional, ineffective pre-screening methods (e.g. the use of posters and flyers in many cases), the estimated screen failure rate for dementia patient recruitment is roughly 90% with unqualified candidates going through expensive and wasteful tests including PET scans and MRIs breakthrough for the industry.Vivid Mind () has developed a simple short patented, voice test that leverages artificial intelligence and leading-edge sound processing technology for early detection of dementia. The screening test has been validated via a clinical study of 298 adults to have a high 85% degree of accuracy.One of the earliest life changes observed in the initial stages of dementia involves voice. Dementia can affect the brain's ability to process and produce speech. In dementia, the control over muscles involved in speech production can be impaired, affecting among other things how vowels are articulated. A recent article in The Economist highlighted the potential for voice screening tests in identifying neurological issues.The Vivid Mind approach can significantly“tightened the net” on high likelihood clinical trial recruits and confidently absorb the costs and risks of the preliminary outreach stage. As such it can have a strong appeal to both start-up and legacy pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, CROs and clinics involved in clinical trials for new dementia drugs. Its guaranteed price per qualified delivered clinical trial participant of $5,000 represents a majorVivid Mind's CEO is a native Pole, Dariusz Wiatr who was educated at Wharton and spent over a decade working for global consulting groups in the US including Accenture and then returned to his homeland as a partner for the McKinsey & Co's office there. He notes:“The Prescient Project is a win/win approach which provides a novel path for pharmaceutical companies and clinics to more cost-effectively secure MCI patients for trials. The Project also serves as a showcase event for Vivid Mind. Vivid Mind can accurately identify those with MCI and turn much better qualified candidates for final inclusion tests for trials”. The approach is currently in process with selected European clinics and is generating strong results.Vivid MindVivid Mind's mission is to provide highly accurate early detection of one of mankind's most vexing and fastest growing health challenges, dementia. The patented Vivid Mind approach is non-invasive, language agnostic, fast, low-cost, and can be deployed remotely throughout the world. The Company has produced the following short overview:

Ralph Fascitelli

Atlantic Partners

+1 206-369-2612

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.