Ballet West's The Nutcracker Officially Designated As A 'Living Historic Landmark' By Utah Senate Hits Anniversary

- Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic DirectorSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The one-year anniversary of Ballet West 's The Nutcracker being named a "Living Historic Landmark" on May 1, 2024, highlights its eight decades of cultural impact. As the longest-running version in the U.S., this cherished production continues to captivate audiences and symbolize Utah's rich artistic heritage, celebrating its enduring contributions to the arts.The first in the country, Utah's historic legislation and recognition shines a spotlight on a production that has enriched the lives of countless families for 80 years. Premiering in 1944 as the first American production of The Nutcracker under the guidance of Ballet West co-founder Willam Christensen, the ballet has remained a hallmark of holiday celebrations and a source of immense pride for Utah.“The Nutcracker has become synonymous with holiday tradition," said Adam Sklute , Ballet West Artistic Director. "What began as a way to provide family entertainment during a difficult time in world history has transformed into a wonderful phenomenon that brings together children and professionals on stage, allowing families to experience the magic of this historic production.”Beyond its cultural significance, Ballet West's The Nutcracker, which will be performed Dec. 5 to 27 this year, has played a pivotal role in the economic and social framework of Utah. The production annually involves over 300 children from the community, combining artistry with active engagement. Its appeal as a tourism centerpiece brings visitors from across the nation, contributing millions to local tourism through ticket sales, accommodations, and merchandise purchases.“What makes this production special is that the very things that weren't initially popular in Europe – the roles danced by children, the shorter length, and the light, gentle story – were exactly what made the work a success when Mr. C produced it here,” said Sklute.“The opportunity for children to perform alongside professionals has created a tradition that resonates with families throughout Utah and beyond.”The ballet's recognition as a Living Historic Landmark elevates Ballet West's production as a must-see cultural destination for audiences nationwide. As the only Nutcracker with this prestigious designation, the production offers visitors a chance to experience a genuine piece of American dance history that started a nationwide tradition.“This designation as a Living Historic Landmark honors America's First Nutcracker, which literally started the Nutcracker fervor that every ballet company in America presents during the holidays," he said. "We're proud to continue presenting this iconic masterpiece that has defined generations and has become a major part of the ballet landscape in America as we know it today."Visit BalletWest or call 801-869-6920 for season tickets and subscriptions, which include discounts, priority seating, and exclusive events. Individual tickets available beginning in September.Subscribers enjoy free exchanges, priority seating, up to 40% off tickets, and early Nutcracker access and more. Packages start at $210.# # #ABOUT BALLET WESTBallet West, led since 2007 by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has been celebrated for innovation and excellence since 1963. Based in Salt Lake City, it presents classical masterpieces, historic works like America's longest-running Nutcracker, and groundbreaking creations with unparalleled artistic standards.PRESS INQUIRIESDana Rimington, Director of Communications and Publications..., 801-869-6918Tim Brown, Candid Communications..., 801-447-2628

