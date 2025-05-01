Mechanical Recycling Market Projected To Reach US$38.920 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 7.27%

The mechanical recycling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% from US$27.705 billion in 2025 to US$38.920 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mechanical recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$38.920 billion by 2030.The mechanical recycling market is experiencing a surge in demand as more and more companies and consumers prioritize sustainable solutions.This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the environmental impact of traditional recycling methods, such as incineration and landfilling. Mechanical recycling, on the other hand, involves the use of mechanical processes to convert waste materials into new products, reducing the need for raw materials and minimizing waste.One of the key drivers of this market growth is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, there has been a significant increase in the use of packaging materials , leading to a surge in plastic waste. As a result, companies are turning to mechanical recycling to create sustainable packaging options, such as recycled plastic bottles and containers.The mechanical recycling market is also seeing growth in the automotive and construction industries. With the increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting circular economy, these industries are turning to mechanical recycling to produce materials for their products. This not only helps in reducing waste but also lowers production costs and improves the overall sustainability of their operations.As the demand for sustainable solutions continues to rise, the mechanical recycling market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years. This presents a significant opportunity for companies to invest in and adopt mechanical recycling methods, not only for the benefit of the environment but also for their own business growth. With the support of government initiatives and increasing consumer awareness, the mechanical recycling market is set to play a crucial role in creating a more sustainable future.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the mechanical recycling market that have been covered are Veolia, KW Plastics, Indorama Ventures, Biffa, Alpek, Plastipak, MBA Polymers, Clean Tech, among others.The market analytics report segments the mechanical recycling market as follows:.By Waste TypeoIndustrialoPost Consumer.By ProductoRecycled PolymersoRecycled FibersoOthers.By End-UseroPackaging IndustryoAutomotive IndustryoConstruction IndustryoElectronics IndustryoTextile Industry.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Veolia.KW Plastics.Indorama Ventures.Biffa.Alpek.Plastipak.MBA Polymers.Clean Tech.Suez Recycling and Recovery.ECO Plastics Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market.

