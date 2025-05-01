MENAFN - Asia Times) Something tells me US President Donald Trump would love to be a Roman emperor. The mythology of unrestrained power with sycophants doing his bidding would be seductive.

But in fact, Roman emperors were heavily constrained by institutions, the economy and popular mood. Yes, some challenged and sidelined the institutions of their day, but this often sparked a powerful backlash.

As someone who's studied Ancient Rome for years, I've recently been asked which Roman emperor was most like Donald Trump. In some ways, he's a pastiche of several Roman leaders.

Julius Caesar

Of course, Julius Caesar was never an emperor. He was a military leader and politician when the Roman Republic was in its death throes.

While Trump has no military experience, some have compared him to Caesar. English classicist Mary Beard explains the appeal of this comparison for Trump's foes and supporters alike.

The Roman Republic was originally a system of shared political authority. The Senate, the people and elected magistrates shared power. But in the first century BC, powerful and charismatic figures became more prominent. The old power-sharing arrangements broke down.

Caesar was the ultimate populist who overthrew the conventional means of Republican government. Bequest of Benjamin Altman, 1913/The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Caesar was the most significant of these figures. He was the ultimate populist who overthrew the conventional means of Republican government. Due to his military successes, vast fortune and enormous popular appeal, Caesar broke the system entirely.

Caesar fast-tracked the development of executive power in one person. This doomed the Roman Republic itself.

Trump has also sidelined key institutions and increased the powers of singular executive government. Threatening judges and the chair of the Federal Reserve are further examples of overreach.