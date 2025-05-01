Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Defence Body Clears Supply Of Military Hardware To India

US Defence Body Clears Supply Of Military Hardware To India


2025-05-01 08:14:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The United States has cleared a proposal to supply critical military hardware and logistic support assets worth USD 131 million to India, in line with the strategic ties between the two countries.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) that operates under the Pentagon has delivered the required certification for the military supplies and notified the US Congress of the possible sale, according to an American readout.

The approval for the supplies came amid the Donald Trump administration pushing New Delhi to increase its military procurement from the US.

The proposed supplies through the“foreign military sale” route are linked to the India-US cooperation under the framework of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness programme.

The DSCA's mission is to advance US national security and foreign policy interests by building the capacity of foreign security forces to respond to shared challenges.

Read Also Tariff Talks With India Going Great, Think Will Have Deal: Trump In 2024, India's Military Expenditure Was Nearly 9 Times That Of Pakistan: SIPRI

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to India of Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 131 million,” the readout said.

It said India had requested to buy“sea-vision software,“remote software” and“analytic support”, besides access to“sea-vision” documentation and other related elements of logistics.

There was no immediate comment from Indian officials on the proposed supplies.

The estimated cost is USD 131 million, the US readout noted.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” it said.

The US said the proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness, analytical capabilities and strategic posture.

India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, it added.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” it said.

The principal contractor for the supplies will be Hawkeye 360, located in Herndon, Virginia, the readout said.

There will be no adverse impact on the US' defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale, it added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01052025000215011059ID1109495884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search