State Academic Opera And Ballet Theater Launches New Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater is launching a new project, "Our National Pearls of Opera", which will feature the best examples of national opera art, Azernews reports.

The first concert program will be held on May 17 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev. It will feature fragments from masterpieces by Azerbaijani composers.

The main goal of the project is to demonstrate the richness of the national musical heritage, popularize classical opera and contribute to the preservation of this unique tradition for future generations.

The works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Muslim Magomayev, Zulfugar Hajibayov, Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Gara Garayev, Jovdat Hajiyev, Jangir Jangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Pik Akhundova and Siyavush Karimi will be performed with the symphony orchestra and choir of the theater.

On this day, masterpieces of the national opera will be performed by People's Artists of Azerbaijan Samir Jafarov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Farid Aliyev, Farida Mammadova, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Tayyar Bayramov, Arzu Aliyeva, as well as soloists Mahir Tagizade, Fahmin Ahmadli, Ravana Amiraslanli, Hayal Huseynov, Atesh Garayev, Fatima Jafarzade and Sema Hamzayeva.

Conductor - Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev. The choirmaster is Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva. The director of the project is Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.