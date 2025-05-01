Azerbaijani Youth Representative Highlights Green Innovation And Leadership At UN ECOSOC Youth Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) From April 15 to 17, the prestigious ECOSOC Youth Forum was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, organized around the theme“Advancing Sustainable, Inclusive, Science- and Evidence-Based Solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” The Forum brought together more than 105 youth delegates, 55 ministers, and 18 heads of National Youth Councils,reports.

Among the participants was Fateh Karimli, a youth representative of Azerbaijan and co-founder of Green Generation, a youth-led initiative that supports the use of renewable energy and encourages greater environmental awareness among young people.

Speaking at the event titled“Green Innovation, Digital Inclusion, and Global Partnerships for the Sustainable Development Goals,” Karimli emphasised the power of youth-led initiatives in advancing the UN 2030 Agenda.

“We believe that youth innovation is not just part of the solution - it is the solution. The members of Green Generation encourage young people to take initiative and inspire them to think globally - from implementing school-based clean energy projects to promoting environmental justice,” he stated.

During the Forum, Fateh Karimli had the opportunity to meet with young leaders from various parts of the world, as well as with Bob Rae, President for Youth Affairs at the UN, and Dr. Felipe Paullier, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs.

Sharing his impressions of the Forum, Karimli said:

“The ECOSOC Youth Forum was not just a milestone - it was a mission. A mission to spark youth initiative, foster innovation, and turn sustainability into a shared reality.”