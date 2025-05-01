Sybiha Briefs Kallas On Agreement With United States
The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
Sybiha noted that he discussed the Ukraine-EU agenda and coordinated steps ahead of important international events.
“I informed my colleague about the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This marks an important milestone in Ukraine–US strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Ukraine's economy and security,” the minister stressed.Read also: Ukraine, Bulgaria foreign ministers discuss ways to develop mutually beneficial cooperation
Sybiha added that he discussed recent diplomatic efforts and the next steps to achieve a fair and lasting peace. The parties also exchanged updates on the preparations for the EU foreign ministers' visit to Ukraine on May 9.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund.
Photo credit: @andrii_sybiha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment