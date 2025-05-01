Sybiha Briefs Kallas On Agreement With United States

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has informed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas about the signing of an agreement with the United States to create a Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha noted that he discussed the Ukraine-EU agenda and coordinated steps ahead of important international events.

“I informed my colleague about the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This marks an important milestone in Ukraine–US strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Ukraine's economy and security,” the minister stressed.

Ukraine, Bulgaria foreign ministers discuss ways to develop mutually beneficial cooperation

Sybiha added that he discussed recent diplomatic efforts and the next steps to achieve a fair and lasting peace. The parties also exchanged updates on the preparations for the EU foreign ministers' visit to Ukraine on May 9.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Photo credit: @andrii_sybiha