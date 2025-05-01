Izzi Improves Customer Experience And Revenue Growth With Oracle

Mexican telecommunications operator reduces bill run times by 70% and achieves greater agility with Oracle Digital Business Experience on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

MEXICO CITY and AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Izzi, a subsidiary of Televisa Group, is modernizing its business support systems (BSS) in the cloud to bolster customer experience. By upgrading to the latest version of Oracle Communications Digital Business Experience running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Izzi has reduced billing times by 70% and invoicing times by 60%, allowing the company to receive payments faster and improve cash flow. Izzi embarked on its modernization and cloud migration journey with support from the Oracle Customer Solutions for Industries consulting team. This also included upgrading the CRM and billing applications of Oracle Digital Business Experience and moving the solution to OCI.

"We have undergone many mergers and acquisitions over the years, including most recently with Sky Mexico, so it was important that we are able to consolidate these businesses onto a single, modern, future-ready architecture," said Edgar Mendez, General Manager of Systems Operation, Infrastructure, and LAN at Izzi. "With this upgrade to Oracle Communications Digital Business Experience, we are able to execute on our cloud strategy, immediately realize cost and operational benefits, and maintain control of our applications. This positions us well for future business growth, while also providing a solid foundation on which to execute future strategic initiatives."

Izzi provides cable broadband, fixed telephony, TV content and mobile services for more than six million subscribers in 157 cities, including Mexico City. In early 2024, the company announced the acquisition of TV and satellite provider Sky Mexico, increasing Izzi's total number of subscribers to 17 million.

Public cloud-led modernization and growth

Oracle is at the center of Izzi's multicloud strategy, enabling Izzi to integrate applications on other clouds with the performance and cost advantages of OCI. As part of this strategy, Oracle FastConnect will provide the company with a dedicated, private, high-bandwidth connection to its applications hosted on other clouds.

In addition, Izzi has strengthened its architecture by hosting production and disaster recovery environments across two OCI regions. This helps ensure seamless scalability, enhanced redundancy, and continuous business operations, which together deliver a more reliable customer experience.

Since migrating Oracle Digital Business Experience to OCI, Izzi has seen high application availability, improved scalability, reduced operating costs, and real-time monitoring. OCI's carrier-grade platform scales effortlessly to accommodate even the most demanding workloads, ensuring smooth performance regardless of traffic surges. The operator plans to expand its usage of Oracle Digital Business Experience's customer management features-powered by Siebel CRM-to deliver new customer experiences like enhanced and cross-channel marketing campaigns for personalized care and support.

"Izzi and Sky Mexico have been successful Oracle Communications customers for more than 10 years, and we are honored that Oracle Digital Business Experience on OCI will be a foundational part of their long-term transformation strategy," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Leveraging Oracle's best-of-breed Siebel CRM technology as part of our Digital Business Experience solution supports continued business growth and the ability to pivot as the communications industry and customer expectations continue to evolve."

About Izzi

Izzi is a commercial brand of Mexican telecommunication services and a subsidiary of Grupo Televisa. The company offers telephone, internet, and television services for consumers and businesses, with coverage in Mexico City and more than 60 cities throughout Mexico.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

