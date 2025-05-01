403
Kuwait's IICO Implements 2 Water Well Drilling Projects In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) has implemented two central water well drilling projects in northern Gaza Strip at a total cost exceeding USD 123,500, benefiting more than 20,000 displaced persons and residents of the area.
In a press statement on Thursday, the organization said that the first project was distributed in Beit Lahia area, involving the drilling of a central water well 60 meters deep and the installation of a 30-horsepower submersible pump with a production capacity of 50,000 liters per hour of usable water.
The cost of implementing the first well amounted to approximately USD 70,490, and is connected to Beit Lahia Municipality's public water network, securing water for thousands of families and alleviating their suffering.
The second project was implemented in Jabalia area, and included the construction of a 6x4 meter operating room and the installation of a filter, along with an advanced network of steel pipes to ensure the quality of the water supply.
The cost of the second project amounted to approximately USD 53,044, with the aim of supporting the public water network and enhance the municipality's infrastructure.
The IICO said that the two projects aim to provide safe and sustainable water sources, as well as mitigate the water scarcity crisis exacerbated by widespread displacement and population density.
They also aim to relieve pressure on existing water sources and reduce the risk of diseases resulting from water contamination.
The organization had previously implemented a similar project to rehabilitate and equip an artesian well in the Habiblash area of the Mauritanian state of Trarza.
The project runs on solar energy and targets approximately 12,000 beneficiaries from the local population.
It was part of "Noor Boubyan" campaign activities, at a cost of approximately USD 39,166. (end)
