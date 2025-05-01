Jacobs To Operate And Maintain Largest Water Recycling System In Southern California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility produces 40 million gallons per day and is the only treatment facility to exist that produces five different types of fit-for-purpose recycled water – water for irrigation, cooling towers, seawater intrusion barrier, groundwater recharge, and low and high pressure boiler feeds.

"The West Basin Municipal Water District's recycled water treatment facilities, including the Hyperion pump station and satellite facilities in Carson, Torrance and El Segundo, serve nearly 600 connections to municipal, industrial and commercial businesses," said Executive Vice President Greg Fischer . "We will work alongside their team to improve operations while delivering optimal performance for their customers throughout the coastal Los Angeles County area."

Jacobs' services will include use of its Digital OneWater suite of solutions, including Intelligent O&M , to optimize chemical and power consumption while improving sustainability and operational efficiencies. Jacobs will also use in-house engineering capabilities to streamline projects and elevate critical infrastructure maintenance, improving reliability and providing cost-effective high-quality water.

"West Basin contributes to one of the most vital roles in the communities we serve: Supplying quality recycled water as a highly sustainable resource to our customers," said West Basin Board President and Division II Director Gloria Gray. "This O&M contract reflects our fervent commitment to investing in the long-term performance of our recycled water treatment facilities. The municipalities and businesses we serve have relied on West Basin's quality of service and product waters for decades. We look forward to working with Jacobs to continue that high-quality production our customers have come to know and trust."

Jacobs has delivered and modernized some of California's largest and most critical water infrastructure projects, including Pure Water Project for Las Virgenes-Triunfo , Donald C. Tillman Advanced Purification Facility , Soquel Creek Water District's advanced water purification facility, Lincoln-Sewer Management District 1 Wastewater Authority's wastewater treatment and reclamation facility and the Delta Conveyance Project .

