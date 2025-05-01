Barclays Report Shows Travelers Rely On Rewards

Barclays 2025 Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report reveals nearly 80% of travelers continue to depend upon loyalty programs, while TV shows and movie locations are driving "set-jetting," among other findings

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 4 -10), Barclays US Consumer Bank revealed today that travelers are increasingly turning to rewards and loyalty programs to unlock more value. The third annual Barclays Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report , based on a survey of 1,000 US travelers by Wakefield Research, uncovers how travelers are leveraging loyalty programs and co-branded credit cards to maximize value, drawing inspiration from their favorite shows and films, and exhibiting travel preferences based on their generation, gender and family status.

Rewards are Essential: 79% of travelers depend on loyalty programs, up from 2024 and 2023. In fact, 82% of travelers acknowledge they would have to travel differently, or not at all, without travel rewards.

Set-Jetting Soars: More than two-thirds of travelers have picked or want to pick a travel destination because of a favorite TV show or movie, with 40% having done so and 30% who want to.

Millennials are Leading: Millennials use rewards-focused methods the most to stretch their travel budgets ( 72% ) and are more likely to strategically use techniques to earn more points ( 94% ) compared to other generations.

Gender Divide: Men favor exclusivity-based rewards (e.g., upgrades), while women prefer comfort and convenience-focused rewards (e.g., free checked bags). Parents Prioritize Value and Cruising: Parents are the most rewards-savvy demographic and have a growing interest in cruise lines with one in five already enrolled in a cruise line loyalty program.

"With a proven formula for building and growing rewards-based credit card programs, Barclays is deeply committed to understanding the evolving needs and preferences of today's travelers," said Doug Villone, Head of US Cards and Partnerships at Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Our Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report underscores the importance of travel rewards personalization as consumers differ in how they engage with these programs. "

"Set-Jetting" Skews Young: Streaming services and binge-watching are likely fueling the "set-jetting" trend as Gen Z and Millennials were more influenced to select destinations based on TV and movie locations ( 81% ) than Gen X ( 71% ) and Baby Boomers ( 40% ).

Strong Loyalty Program Enrollment Across Generations: Gen X and Millennials lead the way at 85% , followed by Boomers at 80% and Gen Z at 75% , suggesting continued growth in enrollment as younger generations gain experience and financial acumen.

Shared Loyalty Program Preferences Among Genders: Men and women both value earning rewards and lowering costs, leading to similar engagement levels ( 87% vs. 85% enrollment) and a shared preference for airline and hotel programs. Parents are Passionate about Rewards: Half of surveyed parents most strongly agree that consumers who don't plan their credit card usage to earn rewards are throwing money away. They also largely agree that earning rewards ( 67% ) and lowering costs ( 63% ) are the top benefits of loyalty programs.

"By tailoring loyalty programs to specific audiences, we can ensure we deliver value that truly resonates with each customer's unique journey and empowers them to pursue their travel aspirations with confidence and ease, through the brands they know and love. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to ensure our rewards programs remain relevant and deliver exceptional value to cardmembers," added Villone.

Read the full Barclays USCB 2025 Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report here .

Barclays partnered with independent market research company, Wakefield Research, to survey 1,000 US adult travelers from March 10 and March 18, 2025. "Travelers" was defined as having traveled by air in the past 12 months, and likely to travel again in the next 12 months.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, please visit .

