The Orange County Dental Society Partners With Torch Dental To Bring Efficiency And Cost Savings To Member Dentists Prior To CDA Presents

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joining the OCDS Partner Program as a preferred supplier, Torch Dental combines cutting-edge technology with the OCDS's mission to provide its members with access to trusted, high-quality products and services designed to elevate dental practices. This partnership enables OCDS dentists to gain significant operational efficiency alongside exclusive savings opportunities.

Torch Dental is excited to announce its partnership with the Orange County Dental Society just in time for the California Dental Association's highly-anticipated "CDA Presents" trade show! As a California-based dentist, this is your chance to elevate your practice's efficiency and cut costs by meeting with Torch Dental in person.

Revolutionizing Dental Supply Management for OCDS Members

Torch Dental's platform is celebrated for its innovative features that help practices save time, reduce costs, and optimize inventory management. Key features include:



Simplified Ordering : Centralized supply management through a user-friendly interface.

AI-Powered Tools : Tailored recommendations to match product preferences and enhance efficiency.

Cost Savings : Ability to save up to 32% on supply spend and access exclusive discounts. Robust Analytics : Tools to track, budget, and optimize inventory with ease.

Jordyn Levitas, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Torch Dental, expressed excitement about this partnership, noting, "This is an important milestone for Torch Dental. We expanded to the West Coast in January of 2024 and now have this incredible partnership. We're thrilled to partner with OCDS and share how our platform can transform the supply chain process for its member practices."

Enhancing the OCDS Mission

With a continued commitment to putting members' needs first, the Orange County Dental Society (OCDS) is proud to announce its partnership with Torch Dental-an innovative platform poised to bring real value and efficiency to dental practices. Shalyn Robers, Executive Director of OCDS, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration:

"We strive to serve our members' best interests and are always exploring new opportunities to elevate the OCDS member experience. In dentistry, inventory tracking and supply management can become a significant burden, complicated by inconsistent vendor pricing and a time-consuming procurement process. These inefficiencies create a disconnect between clinical needs and supply fulfillment, which in turn impacts practice performance and patient care. Torch Dental addresses these challenges head-on-helping reduce overhead costs, streamline purchasing, and alleviate administrative strain. Their deep understanding of our members' pain points, paired with a strong focus on innovation, makes them an ideal partner in supporting practice growth and operational excellence. With Torch, our members can shift their focus back to what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care. We're excited to extend this partnership to our community, confident they'll find real value in Torch Dental's solutions."

Benefits Beyond the Platform

This partnership also brings opportunities for ongoing education, joint professional development initiatives, and an expanded network for knowledge sharing within the dental community.

About Torch Dental

Torch Dental serves over 3,000 practices nationwide, offering a seamless platform for dental supply management. With Torch Dental, practitioners can reduce costs, save time, and focus on patient care while leaving supply chain inefficiencies in the past. For more information, visit .

About the Orange County Dental Society (OCDS)

The OCDS is dedicated to providing members with premium services, tools, and resources to enhance efficiency and reduce costs while maintaining gold-standard patient care.

For more information or media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Torch Dental