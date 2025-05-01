New Survey: U.S. Veterans Say Video Games Support Mental Health And Well-Being

ESA survey reveals that video games help relieve stress and maintain connections with others during and following military service

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released survey results highlighting the benefits of video games for U.S. veterans, with 77% of veterans saying they believe video games have a positive impact on their lives. The vast majority of respondents indicated that video game play provides a healthy outlet for stress and anxiety (86%), helps them cope with difficult times (81%), offers a valuable means of staying connected with others (77%) and that video game communities have a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being (74%).

Similarly, when asked to reflect on their time in the service, they indicated that playing video games helped them relax and unwind and escape the stressors of military life (85%), boosted morale and strengthened camaraderie (78%) and provided an effective tool for fostering teamwork and cooperation (73%).

"We have long seen the benefits of video games beyond entertainment, and this new data offers an especially compelling example of the power of play," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "We take great pride in the positive impact of video game play in supporting mental health, fostering social connections and enhancing overall well-being, and it's deeply rewarding to know these benefits are felt by those who have served our country."

Stephen Machuga, a veteran and founder & executive director of Stack Up, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veteran's mental health through video gaming, added, "Every day, I see first-hand the positive impacts video games have on veterans and service members. Video games have proven to be a powerful tool for stress relief, a way to connect with friends and fellow service members and a positive outlet for relaxation and mental health."

Who are they and how/what are they playing?

In addition to the impact and role of video games in the lives of U.S. veterans, the survey explored who's playing, how they play and what they're playing. On average, veteran video gamers are male, 37 years old, college educated, employed full-time and married with children in the household. They were enlisted and served an average of six years.

The vast majority (79%) are playing with others on a weekly basis. They prefer playing on a console (74%) over personal computers (63%) and smartphones (62%) and enjoy playing a wide variety of games across genres. When asked what they play most often, their top preference is for action shooter games (55%), role-playing (RPG/MMORPG) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games (39%), sports (31%) and action-adventure (28%).

Survey Methodology

YouGov conducted an online survey among 22- to 50-year-old pc/console video gamers in the U.S. from January 14-27, 2025 to understand the impact and role of video games in the lives of U.S. veterans. Sample size = 1,096 veteran video gamers, 508 non-veteran video gamers.

About the ESA

Founded in 1994, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has served as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry for more than 30 years. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy to secure a vibrant future for the industry for decades to come. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on X @theESA or Instagram @theesaofficial .

About Stack Up

Founded in 2015, Stack Up brings both veterans and civilians together through a shared love of gaming and geek culture. Through programs such as Supply Crates, boxes of games and gear sent around the world to veterans in need, their suicide prevention efforts through the Stack Up Overwatch Program (StOP) and their Los Angeles based community center, Phalanx House, Stack Up has helped more than 60,000 U.S. and Allied military service members get through deployments to combat zones and recover from traumatic physical and emotional injuries through the power of video gaming.

