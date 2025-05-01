Sapience Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation At The Upcoming 2025 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Featuring Lucicebtide Phase 2 Results

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer, today announced that data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of lucicebtide (formerly known as ST101), a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, in patients with glioblastoma will be featured during an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30-June 3, 2025, in Chicago and online.

Presentation Details:

Title: "Use of lucicebtide (ST101) in glioblastoma patients by antagonism of C/EBPβ-dependent mesenchymal cell transition and immunosuppressive M2 macrophage polarization"

Abstract Number: 2016

Session Type and Title: Rapid Oral Abstract – Central Nervous System Tumors

Session Date and Time: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm CDT

Presenting Author: Fabio M. Iwamoto, MD, Division of Neuro-Oncology, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

More information can be found on the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting website .

About Lucicebtide (formerly known as ST101)

Lucicebtide, a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, has completed the main portion of a Phase 2 dose expansion study in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) (NCT04478279 ). An ongoing window-of-opportunity sub-study is evaluating lucicebtide in combination with radiation and temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed GBM (ndGBM) and as a monotherapy in patients with rGBM, with patients receiving ST101 before and after surgical resection in both cohorts. ST101 has been granted Fast Track designation for rGBM from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and orphan designations for glioma from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide therapeutics to address oncogenic and immune dysregulation that drive cancer. With in-house discovery capabilities, Sapience has built a pipeline of therapeutic candidates called SPEARsTM (Stabilized Peptides Engineered Against Regulation) that disrupt intracellular protein-protein interactions, enabling targeting of transcription factors which have traditionally been considered undruggable. Sapience can also direct cargo to cell surface targets with their new class of molecule called SPARCsTM (Stabilized Peptides Against Receptors on Cancer), enabling delivery of radioisotope payloads such as α-particles to cancer cells. Sapience is advancing its lead programs, lucicebtide (formerly known as ST101), a first-in-class antagonist of C/EBPβ, and ST316, a first-in-class antagonist of β-catenin, through Phase 2 clinical trials.

For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit and engage with us on LinkedIn .

