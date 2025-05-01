Monarch Private Capital Wins Capital Finance International Award For Excellence In Tax Equity Impact Investing USA 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Monarch) is proud to announce it has received thefrom Capital Finance International (CFI.co). This prestigious recognition highlights Monarch's leadership in leveragingto catalyze high-impact investments across, and

Since 2005, Monarch has generated over $7 billion in tax credits through more than 900 projects , strengthening communities and accelerating the clean energy transition. The CFI.co judging panel recognized Monarch's exceptional technical, financial, and legal diligence , comprehensive investor disclosures, and tailored investment strategies as setting a new standard in the field.

A standout component of Monarch's offering is its proprietary asset monitoring software , designed over three years to deliver customized performance tracking and robust quarterly and annual reporting . The firm's approach integrates change-of-law protections , policy engagement , and individualized investment structuring, aligning with investor risk profiles and long-term sustainability goals.

" Tax equity is a vital financial tool that fuels the growth of clean energy, affordable housing and historic rehabilitation in the U.S.," said George Strobel , Partner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Monarch Private Capital . "We are honored to receive this recognition from which reflects not only our technical and fiduciary rigor but also the mission-driven culture that inspires our team to drive impact every day. Monarch remains committed to delivering tailored, high-integrity investments that support our investors' goals while advancing critical national priorities."

The CFI.co judging panel also recognized Monarch's exceptional talent retention and long-standing relationships with investors and developers, crediting these strengths for its success in structuring resilient, high-performing investment vehicles.

"Monarch Private Capital exemplifies the transformative potential of tax equity impact investing," said Anthony Michael, Publisher at CFI.co . "Their deep commitment to transparency, investor alignment, and measurable outcomes distinguishes them as a true industry leader. We're pleased to celebrate Monarch's achievements with this year's award for Excellence in Tax Equity Impact Investing in the U.S."

For more information about the award, visit:

To learn about Monarch Private Capital, visit .

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

...

470-283-8431