Canadians Reveal Top Priorities When Fleeing Disasters: Top 3 Things People Would Grab
|TABLE: Preparedness measures and experiences
|Canada
| B.C.
|
AB
| Man/
Sask
|ON
|QUE
|ATL
|Have experienced a weather-related disaster in past 5 years
|
31
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
50
|
%
|Live/work in a flood/fire/storm-prone area
|
22
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
Have been displaced by a natural disaster
|
10
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
13
|
%
| Know my local evacuation routes
|
35
|
%
|
51
|
%
|
44
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
24
|
%
|
46
|
%
| Have an emergency kit ready
|
29
|
%
|
41
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
42
|
%
| Believe all levels of government could better prepare
|
73
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
76
|
%
|
70
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
67
|
%
| Have confidence in local authority disaster response
|
44
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
53
|
%
|
45
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
46
|
%
|TABLE: Disaster Concerns
|Canada
| B.C.
|
AB
| Man/
Sask
|ON
|QUE
|ATL
|Concerned for personal/family safety
|
76
|
%
|
76
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
73
|
%
|
79
|
%
|Concerned about own level of disaster preparedness
|
66
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
61
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
59
|
%
|
65
|
%
|Concern about being forced to evacuate home or community
|
62
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
59
|
%
|
53
|
%
|
62
|
%
|
62
|
%
|
67
|
%
Tools for preparedness
“Effective emergency plans are essential tools to help homeowners, communities and businesses respond to disasters,” added Mandeville.“The steps taken before a catastrophic event often shape how quickly and effectively recovery begins.”
To help Canadians get ready, First Onsite offers free resources, including:
- A disaster supply kit checklist : Includes must-have items like food, water, medications, first aid supplies, documents, and special needs items. A small-business disaster recovery checklist : Covers everything from data backup and communications to employee safety protocols.
With nearly two decades of experience responding to Canada's worst floods, fires, tornadoes, and winter storms, First Onsite continues to stand at the forefront of emergency preparedness and disaster recovery across the country.
About the FIRST ONSITE Weather and Property Survey
These findings are from a survey conducted by Maverick Public Relations from February 19th to February 21st, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,501 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About First Onsite: North America's Trusted Leader in Property Restoration
First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow First Onsite on LinkedIn .
