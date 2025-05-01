Elutia To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 8, 2025
The conference call can be accessed using the following information:
Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029
International Investors: 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13753035
Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Elutia website at .
About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .
Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
...
