A4L Community Announce New Appointments The Board Of Directors

- Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L CommunityWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is pleased to announce the appointment of June Gerred, Oklahoma Department of Education and Patrick Devanney, Classlink to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.June Gerred brings a wealth of experience with six years of public-school teaching experience, twenty-two years as Director of Instructional Technology and Data Analytic at a District level, as well as nearly three years as the Program Director of Data and Information Systems at the state level. Her dedication to developing the SIF Specification makes her an invaluable addition to the Board.Patrick Devanney has an extensive background in the education sector including years of cultivating strategic partnerships and leading interoperability initiatives that enhance secure, seamless data exchange across the education ecosystem. His insight and leadership will be instrumental in guiding the Community toward its long-term objectives.“We are thrilled to welcome June and Patrick to the Board of Directors,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community.“Their expertise and passion for 'connecting and securing effective learning ecosystems' will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”June and Patrick will join the following Board of Directors members for the coming term:.Connie Coy, MoREnet.Ramah Hawley, The Education Cooperative.Alex Jackl, Bardic Systems.Stuart Mitchell, Education Services Australia.Martin Rothbaum, Ministry of Education, New Zealand.Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus.Jeff Simons, WSIPC.George Gatsis (Emeritus).Patrick Plant (Emeritus)With their fellow Board of Director members, June and Patrick will help shape the Community's strategic direction, ensuring it continues to serve the education marketplace effectively.

