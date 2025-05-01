Cryptoslots Celebrates 7 Years With New Safari Sunsets Slot And Big Bonuses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To mark the occasion, CryptoSlots is unveiling a: Safari Sunsets , taking players on a breathtaking journey through the African savannah at golden hour. With swaying, and a sky glowing in, the game immerses you in the wild beauty of the grasslands. Majestic animals likeand the powerfulbring the reels to life!

This 5-reel slot features Expanding Double Wilds that boost your wins, and 1–3 Scatter symbols trigger instant coin prizes . Hit 4 Scatters to enter the exciting PICK ME bonus game , where hidden rewards await!

Launch bonuses and match offers will accompany the release, kicking off a full month of birthday celebrations!

View a video version of this story

Don't miss what's coming next- X-Rush , a new slot with 17 criss-cross paylines, Double Wilds, and Free Spins , arriving mid-May. Players can also look forward to ongoing promos , including rumored VIP bonuses of up to 222% in the week after, and a special BTC Pizza Day promo later in the month.

"Over the past seven years, CryptoSlots has helped educate many hundreds of thousands of players to embrace crypto via helpful guides and an easy-to-use interface," said Michael Hilary , Casino Manager. "We're proud to be part of the crypto revolution in gaming during the years to come."

With a Trustpilot rating of 4.1 , and all games being Provably Fair , CryptoSlots continues to earn praise for its transparency and player-first approach. The site recently launched a new ' Worth Reading ' blog section , offering news, guides, and tips for crypto-curious players.

A major highlight remains the legendary Jackpot Trigger slot, home to a staggering $1 million jackpot , which has already crowned two million-dollar winners .

BIRTHDAY BONUSES

Valid until May 31

FREE BONUS $77 for VIPs / $17 for ALL

Redeem: 1x

Valid: All Slots & Keno (excl. Jackpot Trigger)

Wager: 45x

Depositing players only

Bonus code: FREEBIE

MATCH BONUS

150% on Deposits $277+, 100% on $177+, 50% on $77+

+7 Jackpot Trigger Tokens

Redeem: 2x every week in May

Valid: All Slots & Keno (excl. Jackpot Trigger)

Wager: 36x

Bonus code: JACKPOT

Plus an extra Mystery bonus for filling in a survey

As it enters its eighth year, CryptoSlots shows no signs of slowing down-proving that in crypto and slots, innovation never stops.

About CryptoSlots – Your Million Dollar Crypto Casino ( )

CryptoSlots stands as a cryptocurrency-exclusive online casino, managed by Slotland Entertainment S.A., a seasoned veteran in the gaming industry with over 23 years of experience. Cryptocurrencies currently supported are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, USDT and USDC.

CryptoSlots offers unique slots and video poker games and features the $1 million Jackpot Trigger game. Players automatically earn tickets for the casino's monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto. CryptoSlots VIP program ensures dedicated players are treated to an extra level of attention. Affiliates are managed by Slotland Affiliates

SOURCE CryptoSlots