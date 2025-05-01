Bladder Cancer Awareness Month Kicks Off: Knowledge Can Save Lives

This May, join BCAN in raising awareness, breaking stigmas, and saving lives.

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) kicks off Bladder Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) - a powerful, 31-day movement to shine a light on a disease that too often goes overlooked.

There are currently more than 725,000 Americans living with bladder cancer, and it is responsible for over 84,000 new diagnoses every year. Despite these staggering numbers, public awareness remains dangerously low. This May, BCAN is rallying patients, families, healthcare providers, and advocates to change that - because awareness is the first step toward saving lives.

"Our mission is urgent," said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of BCAN. "Early detection can mean the difference between life and death. Recognizing the symptoms, such as blood in the urine, and understanding risk factors empowers people to take action before it's too late."

Throughout the month, BCAN will mobilize communities across the country through its Walks to End Bladder Cancer , launch a public service announcement campaign, and host events designed to raise awareness of bladder cancer, the seventh most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. Every event and every story shared helps break the silence around bladder cancer and fuels progress toward better treatments, better outcomes, better todays and more tomorrows for bladder cancer patients and those who love them.

This May, BCAN challenges everyone to step up: learn the signs, share the message, honor survivors, and remember those we've lost. Visit BCAN's Bladder Cancer Awareness Month toolkit to help spread the message and save lives.

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, (BCAN), was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

SOURCE The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

