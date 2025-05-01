Cassava Appoints Angélique Bordey, Phd, To Enhance Preclinical Program In TSC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As SVP, Neuroscience, Dr. Bordey will lead Cassava's ongoing research and development efforts

Dr. Bordey to direct the scientific evaluation of simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy, and potentially additional pipeline indications

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA,“Cassava”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Angélique Bordey, PhD, has joined the Company as Senior Vice President (SVP), Neuroscience, while continuing her tenured academic position at Yale School of Medicine on a part time basis.

Dr. Bordey will be primarily responsible for leading Cassava's research and development efforts. Her scientific expertise will guide the Company's preclinical program to evaluate simufilam as a potential treatment for TSC-related epilepsy, and potentially for additional pipeline indications. Dr. Bordey currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine, where she holds the Rothberg Endowed Chair. She will limit the time devoted to those duties to allow her to perform her new role with Cassava.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Angélique Bordey join us. Dr. Bordey will be a tremendous boost to Cassava's efforts to transform the treatment paradigm for TSC-related epilepsy. Her research, published in Neuron and Science Translational Medicine, was the cornerstone of the recently granted patent that includes the use of simufilam to treat TSC-related epilepsy. Cassava's subsequent license agreement with Yale University for that patent opens the door to explore this potential indication for simufilam. We believe that Dr. Bordey's unique neuroscience expertise can be instrumental to advancing our preclinical program and that her stature as a leader in the TSC community may allow for productive study collaborations,” said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassava.

“Through my academic research and collaboration with the TSC Alliance, I have learned that TSC-related epilepsy is among the more challenging epilepsy syndromes to manage, often requiring innovative and individualized treatment approaches. It is exciting to work directly with the Cassava team to advance the evaluation of simufilam as a potential novel treatment for this devasting rare disease. I am hopeful that simufilam's unique mechanism of action will provide a new approach to treating TSC-related epilepsy,” said Dr. Angélique Bordey, SVP, Neuroscience of Cassava.

About Angélique Bordey, PhD

Dr. Bordey is a highly respected, widely published neuroscientist and tenured professor who has dedicated her career to understanding neuronal signaling and unlocking the neurobiology of diseases such as tuberous sclerosis complex. She has been a member of the Departments of Neurosurgery and Cellular and Molecular Physiology at Yale School of Medicine for more than two decades. In her role as Vice Chair, Department of Neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Bordey holds the Rothberg Endowed Chair. Over the course of Dr. Bordey's academic career, her work has resulted in more than 125 publications, significant grant support and numerous invited lectures. Dr. Bordey has mentored and supervised numerous students and postdoctoral associates, overseen numerous grants and provided consulting advice to several biopharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Bordey earned her PhD in Neuroscience at University Louis Pasteur, Strasbourg, France and completed her post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Prior to that, she earned Master's Degrees from the University Louis Pasteur in Neurophysiology and the Ecole Polytechnique de Lyon in Chemistry. Dr. Bordey completed her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry at Blaise Pascal College and her Baccalaureate at Lycée Saint Joseph, Montlucon, France.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially for additional pipeline indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule that targets the filamin A protein. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.

