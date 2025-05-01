Portillo’S Celebrates Italian Beef Day Throughout May With Free Sandwiches, Citywide Surprises And A Meaty Makeover With The Chicago Transit Authority

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guests can enjoy a month-long party in honor of Italian Beef Day – including a BOGO sandwich deal, a takeover of the CTA's Blue Line and a multi-city scavenger hunt – fans of the legendary sandwich are in for a flavorful ride

CHICAGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Portillo's – the famed and fast-growing purveyor of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – is celebrating its most iconic sandwich, the Italian Beef, in a big way. In honor of Italian Beef Day (May 24), Portillo's will give the holiday the star treatment with a month-long celebration featuring exclusive offers, citywide stunts, and much more – giving fans nationwide a meaty myriad of ways to savor its beloved Italian Beef sandwich.

“Italian Beef Day has always been special, but this year, we're taking it to the next level for the month of May,” said Vallory McCormack, Director of Marketing at Portillo's.“We've got a BOGO deal on our signature Italian Beef for Portillo's Perks loyalty club members, plus we're transforming the L Train in Chicago, launching swag hunts nationwide, and rolling out an artist series on social media. It's all about sharing the love of Italian Beef with our amazing fans.”

Throughout the month of May, Portillo's is celebrating with Italian Beef-inspired activities, including:



BOGO for the Beef-Lovers : Portillo's is kicking off the celebration with a savory offer: Buy one, get one free regular Italian Beef sandwich for all Portillo's Perks members throughout the month of May. Not a member yet? Just sign-up during May to unlock the offer and enjoy double the beefy goodness.



Here Comes the“Gravy Train” : In true Chicago style, Portillo's is wrapping a CTA Blue Line train in full Italian Beef glory. Decked out in mouthwatering imagery and bold branding, this rolling tribute will cruise the city's tracks from May 5 to June 1.



Beef Hunt-Social Scavenger Style : Portillo's is also hiding the goods-literally. A social scavenger hunt will be taking place in Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, and others markets, where lucky fans can find hidden Portillo's swag bags. Each bag is stuffed with branded merch and a free sandwich card to enjoy an Italian Beef on the house. Follow Portillo's on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok for updates and clues on where to snag a swag bag!

Italian Beef is Everywhere ​: Portillo's is taking their legendary Italian Beef Sandwich beyond the restaurant. Experience the iconic Italian Beef in creative and unexpected ways through their exclusive artist series on social media. Follow Portillo's on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok to see Italian Beef like never before and explore its influence in art, culture and beyond.



Chase down free swag, ride the Gravy Train, and enjoy a sandwich (or two) with Portillo's to make May the most delicious month of the year. For more information, please visit Portillos.com to find your nearest Portillo's restaurant or to place an order for pickup and delivery.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called“The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown into a beloved brand with more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its iconic Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake, Portillo's food is iconic every time.

Guests can join Portillo's Perks, the brand's loyalty program, at to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo's App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo's website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo's ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at