Laureate Education Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2025
|New Enrollments
|Total Enrollments
|Change
|Change
|YTD 1Q 2025
|YTD 1Q 2024
|Total
| Timing
Adj. (1)
|As of 03/31/2025
|As of 03/31/2024
|Total
| Timing
Adj. (1)
|Mexico
|44,200
|41,100
|8
|%
|8
|%
|250,200
|233,700
|7
|%
|7
|%
|Peru
|49,800
|54,500
|(9)%
|6
|%
|226,800
|225,700
|-
|%
|5
|%
|Laureate
|94,000
|95,600
|(2)%
|7
|%
|477,000
|459,400
|4
|%
|6
|%
(1) Adjusted for the timing of semester start dates
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the three months ended March 31,
|IN MILLIONS (except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Revenues
|$
|236.2
|$
|275.4
|$
|(39.2
|)
|Costs and expenses:
|Direct costs
|238.4
|254.0
|(15.6
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|11.0
|10.3
|0.7
|Operating (loss) income
|(13.2
|)
|11.1
|(24.3
|)
|Interest income
|1.5
|1.9
|(0.4
|)
|Interest expense
|(2.4
|)
|(4.7
|)
|2.3
|Other expense, net
|-
|(0.5
|)
|0.5
|Foreign currency exchange loss, net
|(3.2
|)
|(5.6
|)
|2.4
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|(3.1
|)
|3.1
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(17.3
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(16.4
|)
|Income tax expense
|(2.5
|)
|(9.9
|)
|7.4
|Loss from continuing operations
|(19.8
|)
|(10.8
|)
|(9.0
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|0.2
|(0.1
|)
|0.3
|Net loss
|(19.6
|)
|(10.8
|)
|(8.8
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Net loss attributable to Laureate Education, Inc.
|$
|(19.5
|)
|$
|(10.8
|)
|$
|(8.7
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|147.6
|157.0
|(9.4
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment
IN MILLIONS
|% Change
|$ Variance Components
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Reported
| Organic Constant
Currency(2)
|Total
| Organic Constant
Currency
|Acq/Div.
|FX
|Revenues
|Mexico
|$
|189.3
|$
|214.1
|(12
|)%
|6
|%
|$
|(24.8
|)
|$
|13.6
|$
|-
|$
|(38.4
|)
|Peru
|46.9
|61.2
|(23
|)%
|(25
|)%
|(14.3
|)
|(15.1
|)
|-
|0.8
|Corporate & Eliminations
|0.1
|-
|nm
|nm
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|-
|Total Revenues
|$
|236.2
|$
|275.4
|(14
|)%
|(1
|)%
|$
|(39.2
|)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(37.6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Mexico
|$
|53.0
|$
|59.9
|(12
|)%
|7
|%
|$
|(6.9
|)
|$
|4.2
|$
|-
|$
|(11.1
|)
|Peru
|(38.8
|)
|(20.7
|)
|(87
|)%
|(86
|)%
|(18.1
|)
|(17.7
|)
|-
|(0.4
|)
|Corporate & Eliminations
|(8.8
|)
|(8.6
|)
|(2
|)%
|(2
|)%
|(0.2
|)
|(0.2
|)
|-
|-
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5.4
|$
|30.6
|(82
|)%
|(45
|)%
|$
|(25.2
|)
|$
|(13.7
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(11.5
|)
nm - percentage changes not meaningful
(2) Organic Constant Currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures. Organic Constant Currency is calculated using the change from prior-period average foreign exchange rates to current-period average foreign exchange rates, as applied to local-currency operating results for the current period. The“Organic Constant Currency” percentage changes are calculated by dividing the Organic Constant Currency amounts by the 2024 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA amounts, excluding the impact of the divestitures.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|IN MILLIONS
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Change
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|109.8
|$
|91.4
|$
|18.4
|Receivables (current), net
|47.4
|91.8
|(44.4
|)
|Other current assets
|69.9
|43.6
|26.3
|Property and equipment, net
|522.0
|514.3
|7.7
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|282.1
|292.4
|(10.3
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|714.7
|711.3
|3.4
|Deferred income taxes
|56.6
|60.8
|(4.2
|)
|Other long-term assets
|45.1
|45.6
|(0.5
|)
|Current and long-term assets held for sale
|10.6
|11.0
|(0.4
|)
|Total assets
|$
|1,858.2
|$
|1,862.1
|$
|(3.9
|)
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|181.5
|$
|187.6
|$
|(6.1
|)
|Deferred revenue and student deposits
|112.5
|64.3
|48.2
|Total operating leases, including current portion
|321.3
|327.1
|(5.8
|)
|Total long-term debt, including current portion
|112.9
|100.3
|12.6
|Other liabilities
|213.1
|214.5
|(1.4
|)
|Current and long-term liabilities held for sale
|9.5
|9.7
|(0.2
|)
|Total liabilities
|950.8
|903.5
|47.3
|Redeemable equity
|1.4
|1.4
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|906.0
|957.1
|(51.1
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,858.2
|$
|1,862.1
|$
|(3.9
|)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended March 31,
|IN MILLIONS
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|(10.8
|)
|$
|(8.8
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|16.1
|18.1
|(2.0
|)
|(Gain) loss on lease terminations and disposals of subsidiaries and property and equipment, net
|(0.3
|)
|3.3
|(3.6
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|4.9
|1.3
|3.6
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss
|2.9
|5.0
|(2.1
|)
|Income tax receivable/payable, net
|(20.9
|)
|(12.0
|)
|(8.9
|)
|Working capital, excluding tax accounts
|56.0
|7.4
|48.6
|Other non-cash adjustments
|18.7
|21.0
|(2.3
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|57.8
|33.2
|24.6
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4.6
|)
|(15.9
|)
|11.3
|Receipts from sales of property and equipment
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|Payments related to sales of discontinued operations
|-
|(0.2
|)
|0.2
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4.6
|)
|(16.0
|)
|11.4
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Increase in long-term debt, net
|7.5
|54.5
|(47.0
|)
|Payments to repurchase common stock
|(39.5
|)
|(32.9
|)
|(6.6
|)
|Financing other, net
|(2.7
|)
|(3.3
|)
|0.6
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(34.6
|)
|18.4
|(53.0
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|0.9
|1.1
|(0.2
|)
|Change in cash included in current assets held for sale
|(0.4
|)
|0.3
|(0.7
|)
|Net change in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|19.1
|36.9
|(17.8
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period
|97.9
|96.9
|1.0
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period
|$
|116.9
|$
|133.8
|$
|(16.9
|)
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1 of 2)
The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the three months ended March 31,
|IN MILLIONS
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net loss
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|(10.8
|)
|$
|(8.8
|)
|Plus:
|(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(0.2
|)
|0.1
|(0.3
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(19.8
|)
|(10.8
|)
|(9.0
|)
|Plus:
|Income tax expense
|2.5
|9.9
|(7.4
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(17.3
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(16.4
|)
|Plus:
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|3.1
|(3.1
|)
|Foreign currency exchange loss, net
|3.2
|5.6
|(2.4
|)
|Other expense, net
|-
|0.5
|(0.5
|)
|Interest expense
|2.4
|4.7
|(2.3
|)
|Interest income
|(1.5
|)
|(1.9
|)
|0.4
|Operating (loss) income
|(13.2
|)
|11.1
|(24.3
|)
|Plus:
|Depreciation and amortization
|16.1
|18.1
|(2.0
|)
|EBITDA
|2.9
|29.2
|(26.3
|)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation expense (3)
|2.5
|1.4
|1.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5.4
|$
|30.6
|$
|(25.2
|)
(3) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718, "Stock Compensation."
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (2 of 2)
The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS:
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|IN MILLIONS, except per share amounts
|(per share) (4)
|(per share) (4)
|Net loss
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(10.8
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Plus:
|(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(0.2
|)
|-
|0.1
|-
|Loss from continuing operations
|(19.8
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(10.8
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Plus:
|Discrete tax items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|-
|3.1
|0.02
|Foreign currency exchange loss, net
|3.2
|0.02
|5.6
|0.04
|Loss on impairment of assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(16.6
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(2.1
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|147.6
|157.0
(4) Per share amounts on a dilutive basis
