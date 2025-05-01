Blueprint Medicines Reports First Quarter 2025 Results And Raises AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (Avapritinib) Full Year Revenue Guidance

-- Achieved 61% year-over-year growth with $149.4 million in AYVAKIT net product revenues in the first quarter 2025 --

-- Raising AYVAKIT net product revenue guidance to $700 - $720 million for 2025 --

-- Initiated BLU-808 proof of concept studies in allergic rhinoconjunctivitis and chronic urticaria –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC ) today reported financial results, provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided corporate updates.

"Blueprint Medicines strives to be a top-tier standout in biotech, with a core focus on innovation, commercial excellence, and a disciplined approach to global investment across our portfolio. Following strong performance in 2024, we have continued our executional momentum in 2025," said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "AYVAKIT is well on its way to meeting our goal of $2 billion in revenue by 2030, as we continue to capture the substantial and growing multi-billion-dollar systemic mastocytosis opportunity that we anticipate will drive topline revenue growth into the next decade. We also advanced our prioritized pipeline programs, achieving significant portfolio milestones, including the initiation of two proof-of-concept studies for wild-type KIT inhibitor BLU-808 and advancing the HARBOR study of elenestinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis. The combination of our durable and growing commercial revenue, our strong cash position, and our disciplined capital allocation strategy enables us to focus on executing our business to plan and insulates us from broader market volatility."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Progress



Achieved AYVAKIT net product revenues of $149.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, including $129.4 million in the US and $20 million ex-US, representing 61% percent growth year-over-year.

Initiated two clinical proof-of-concept studies of BLU-808, a highly selective and potent investigational oral wild-type KIT inhibitor for the treatment of mast cell disorders, including:



A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a challenge study of BLU-808 in patients with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis; and

A Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in chronic urticaria. This study comprises an open-label portion in chronic inducible urticaria and a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion in chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Presented 12 poster and two oral data presentations at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)/World Allergy Organization (WAO) conference. The breadth of data included three-year long-term follow-up data from the PIONEER study of AYVAKIT in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM), data showing AYVAKIT-treated patients with ISM achieved improvements in bone health, and data from the healthy volunteer study of BLU-808. Read the presentations here .

Strengthened cash balance with $78.7 million in connection with the sale of the company's equity investment in IDRx, Inc. following its acquisition by GSK plc. Hosting scientific seminar on mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) with expert physician Dr. Matt Giannetti on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

2025 Financial Guidance

Blueprint Medicines is raising guidance and now anticipates approximately $700 million to $720 million in global AYVAKIT net product revenues in 2025, on the path to achieving $2 billion in global AYVAKIT net product revenues by 2030. This guidance increase reflects favorability observed in the free versus commercial mix of AYVAKIT sales in the first quarter and continued strength in underlying fundamentals of growth. Blueprint continues to expect a year-over-year reduction in cash burn in 2025, as it continues to invest in advancing its prioritized programs, balancing investments in innovation with financial discipline. Blueprint continues to anticipate that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated product revenues, will provide sufficient capital to enable the company to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

Key Upcoming Milestones

The company plans to achieve the following remaining milestones in 2025:

Mast cell disorders



Deliver continued strong and steady AYVAKIT revenue growth.

Achieve reimbursement of AYVAKYT in ≥ 20 countries overall.

Activate sites and drive enrollment in HARBOR trial of elenestinib. Initiate proof of concept studies of BLU-808 in allergic asthma and MCAS.

Discovery

Nominate two development candidates, including the company's first protein degrader.

First Quarter 2025 Results



Revenues : Revenues were $149.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, generated by net product sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Revenues were $96.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, including $92.5 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and $3.6 million in collaboration revenues.

Cost of Sales: Cost of sales was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales to our collaboration partner offset by an increase in product sales volume.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $91.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $88.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the increased investment in our priority programs to advance the associated clinical trials. Research and development expenses included $12.1 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the first quarter of 2025.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $95.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $83.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in activities supporting the commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Selling, general, and administrative expenses included $16.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the first quarter of 2025.

Net Income: Net income was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income of $89.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net income for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a one-time net gain of $50.0 million recorded in connection with the sale of the company's equity investment in IDRx, Inc. following its acquisition by GSK plc. The net income for the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a one-time non-cash debt extinguishment gain of $173.7 million recorded in connection with the Royalty Pharma termination agreement. Cash Position: As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $899.8 million, as compared to $863.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that invents life-changing medicines. We seek to alleviate human suffering by solving important medical problems in two core focus areas: allergy/inflammation and oncology/hematology. Our approach begins by targeting the root causes of disease, using deep scientific knowledge in our core focus areas and drug discovery expertise across multiple therapeutic modalities. We have a track record of success with two approved medicines, including AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) which we are bringing to patients with systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the U.S. and Europe. Leveraging our established research, development, and commercial capability and infrastructure, we now aim to significantly scale our impact by advancing a broad pipeline of programs ranging from early science to advanced clinical trials in mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer and other solid tumors. For more information, visit and follow us on X (formerly Twitter; @BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn .

