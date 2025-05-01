Powerhouse Consulting Group Introduces Contractor Resource Planning Solutions, Helping Skilled Trade Business Owners Enhance Efficiency

The new advisory service includes a full audit of existing resources, along with powerful connections to a curated and vetted vendor network

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Consulting Group , a company that specializes in software implementation and optimization for the skilled trades, announces the launch of its Contractor Resource Planning (CRP) service, a comprehensive audit that allows home service clients to identify opportunities for increased operational efficiency and margins.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to help contractors improve efficiency and productivity by really capitalizing on their investments in field service management solutions," said Jenny Benbrook, co-founder and CEO of Powerhouse Consulting Group. "We are proud to extend our advisory services, leveraging our expertise to help home service contractors develop robust tech stacks that fit their individual business."

The CRP service includes a comprehensive analysis into existing technologies and professional services, resulting in a comprehensive report detailing avenues for increased efficiency and streamlined productivity through the identification and alignment of tools and services

Not only does Powerhouse Consulting Group evaluate client needs and opportunities- they also make recommendations based on a growing network of strategic partners that have been thoroughly vetted to ensure top tier products, delivery and support

"We have rigorously vetted some of the best service providers within our industry, assembling a peerless network of preferred partners in technology integrations, marketing, accounting and more," said Benbrook. "Our CRP clients gain access to this network, helping them bridge efficiency gaps and accelerate productivity."

The CRP service has already undergone extensive beta testing, with some of Powerhouse Consulting Group's longstanding clients receiving full audits and recommendations.

"So far, the clients who have gone through this process have been overwhelmingly satisfied with the outcomes," said Benbrook. "At the other end of the audit they receive comprehensive playbooks for elevating their operational efficiencies, including all the recommendations needed to make their home service companies more productive and more profitable."

More information about Powerhouse Consulting Group is available at mypowerhouse .

About Powerhouse Consulting Group

Powerhouse Consulting Group provides strategic guidance for contractors and home service companies looking to enhance their software ROI, specifically focusing on field service management (FSM) solutions such as ServiceTitan and FieldEdge. Equipped with more than 75 years of combined experience in software and the skilled trades, the Powerhouse team provides their clients with the clarity and confidence required to leverage their software investments most effectively. Powerhouse boasts certified consultants with a depth of expertise, and they hold the distinction of being the world's first and only ServiceTitan Titanium Partner. More information about Powerhouse Consulting Group is available at mypowerhouse .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Powerhouse Consulting Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED