Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 30, 2025, and are payable June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025. It is the 381st consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 162nd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

