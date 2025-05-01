L.L.Bean Goes Off The Grid For Fourth Consecutive Year To Champion Mental Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Research shows even short periods of time outdoors can significantly improve mental health , offering benefits comparable to sleep, nutrition and exercise, while reducing stress and increasing calmness, creativity and self-esteem. As part of a multi-year charitable partnership between L and Mental Health America, the nonprofit conducted research exploring the connection between nature and well-being and found that 79 percent of participants affirmed spending time outdoors improved their mental health.

In general, the study found, "connecting through nature provides an opportunity to connect in ways that can be done independently (e.g., through taking a walk and practicing mindfulness) or provides a structure that helps us learn how to meet and spend time with others (e.g., through running, hiking, or camping groups)." These findings underscore L's longstanding company Purpose to inspire and enable people to experience the restorative power of time outside.

"In a world that expects constant connection, we're encouraging people to break from technology and make time to connect with nature and themselves," said Shawn Gorman, L Executive Chairman of the Board and great-grandson of founder Leon Leonwood Bean. "Our Mental Health Month initiative is about more than stepping away from our screens. It's about stepping into the outdoors and reconnecting with what truly restores us. At L, we believe we are at our best when we are in nature, and through our ongoing partnership with Mental Health America, we're creating more opportunities for people to experience the proven benefits of time outside in May and beyond."

By launching its "Off the Grid" initiative in 2022, L became the first national retailer to pause social media activity in recognition of Mental Health Month-a bold step that demonstrated its company Purpose and growing role in the outdoor wellness segment. In just three years, L has invested $18 million to help people spend more time outside through partnerships, programming and challenges that encourage mindful moments over mindless scrolling.

"Mental Health America deeply values our partnership with L and its unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the powerful connection between time spent outdoors and mental well-being," said Schroeder Stribling, President and CEO of Mental Health America. "Together, we are encouraging individuals to experience the restorative benefits of nature and reminding them that seeking help when needed is a vital part of caring for their mental health. Through our partnership, we are helping to create pathways to both prevention and support-inspiring people to step outside, reconnect with themselves, and prioritize their mental health."

Since 2022, L has donated $700,000 to MHA, including 15 mini-grants of $20,000 each to local affiliates nationwide. These funds have helped broaden access to meaningful outdoor programming for communities across the country, enabling a wide range of experiences, from forest bathing to horseback riding, and over 90,000 hours of time spent outside.

For additional information on Mental Health Month and to explore Mental Health America's resources, visit mhanational/llbean .

About L

, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2024, L donated over $6.8 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L operates 63 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan and 14 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L can be found worldwide at , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest, and Instagram .

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America is the nation's leading national nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of mental health, well-being and prevention. Mental Health America advances the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S. through public education, research, advocacy and policy, and direct service.

SOURCE L