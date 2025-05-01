Axsome Therapeutics And Mental Health America (MHA) Join Voices To Highlight Mental Health Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it is joining with Mental Health America (MHA) and the broader mental health advocacy community in a consolidated effort to raise awareness and promote action during May's Mental Health Month.

On May 1, as part of Mental Health America's“Light Up Green” initiative, Axsome's New York City headquarters, the One World Trade Center building, will be lit in green, the color for mental health awareness, and through the building's Spireworks program.

“Mental Health America's 2024 data confirm what we already know to be true: We are in a mental health crisis that can affect anyone, anywhere,” said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America.“Mental health is health, and it affects us all. There are many social and environmental stressors impacting individuals and families across the country-whether you're someone who lives in a remote rural community, a young person facing online bullying, or someone who is bearing the weight of family financial strain, one's mental health is directly impacted. We hope that our Mental Health Month resources shine a light on these issues and support the needs of those who are seeking to understand and improve their mental health.”

The impact of mental health conditions is significant in the United States, with nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. living with a mental illness.1 More than 1 in 8 people aged 12 or older in the U.S. felt depressed in the past two weeks, according to a recent study, highlighting the ubiquity and significant impact that depression has in the U.S.2 In particular, nearly 90% of people living with depression report at least some difficulty with work, home or social activities due to their symptoms, contributing to the challenge of keeping up with day-to-day life.2

Axsome's mission is to improve the lives of individuals living with serious CNS conditions that are difficult to treat or have limited treatment options by developing innovative evidence-based treatments that offer meaningful improvements to the standard of care. And, in the spirit of this year's Mental Health Month theme of“Turning Advocacy into Action,” Axsome is highlighting the following resources for individuals and communities to take action for themselves or others:



Mental Health America's Mental Health Month Action Guide ( ). MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services, and support for those who need them, with recovery as the goal. Resources to take action for your or others' personal mental well-being provided by the MHA include its Online Screening Tools , Youth Leadership Programs and the opportunity to become a mental health advocate .

Anxiety and Depression Association of America's (ADAA) Mental Health Webinars ( ) can address your questions about mental health conditions. ADAA's mission focuses on improving quality of life for those with anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, and co-occurring disorders through education, practice, and research. ADAA's resources also include free online peer support groups . National Alliance on Mental Illness' (NAMI) Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign ( ). NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI is also asking people to share their story as part of their“In Every Story, There's Strength” campaign. You can learn more about the campaign and submit a short story to NAMI here .



If you or someone you know is in crisis, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline ( ) is a free confidential support service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week across the United States. When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.

