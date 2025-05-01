Lendkey And Member Student Lending To Award $20,000 In Scholarships To Credit Union Members

LendKey and Member Student Lending launch $20K scholarship program for CUSO credit union student members-apply May 1–31 at lendkey/scholarship.

- Kara VanWert, MSL Board Chair & CLO at Veridian Credit UnionCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LendKey , the pioneer of digital network lending, and Member Student Lending , a leading network of credit unions offering private student loan and student loan refinance solutions, have announced the launch of their third annual scholarship program, providing $20,000 in college scholarships to high-achieving students.This year, ten merit-based scholarships of $2,000 each are available to members of eligible credit unions within the Member Student Lending CUSO. These one-time awards are designed for undergraduate students enrolled at accredited four-year colleges or universities, recognizing academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement.“We believe in empowering people through education, and we are excited to partner again with LendKey in offering these scholarships,” said Kara VanWert, Member Student Lending Board Chair and Chief Lending Officer at Veridian Credit Union.“This program reinforces our commitment to helping students achieve their academic goals.”Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey, added,“LendKey was founded to offer credit unions a better way to provide in-school private student loans and student loan refinancing, and our partnership with Member Student Lending on this scholarship program aligns with our commitment to supporting their members' educational aspirations”.Applications open today, May 1, and will be accepted through May 31, 2025. The selection process is managed by Kaleidoscope, a third-party scholarship platform, using a standardized rubric to evaluate candidates' academic achievements, community involvement, and other qualifications. Winners will be announced in July.This initiative underscores LendKey and Member Student Lending's shared mission to invest in the next generation of leaders and help students overcome financial barriers to higher education.For more information and to apply, visit lendkey/scholarship.

