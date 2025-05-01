National Strand Strengthens Commitment To Buy America Initiatives With NTIA Map Inclusion

National Strand Added to the NTIA MAP

National Strand's new, state-of-the-art 55-acre facility in Baytown, TX

National Strand Supports the Broadband Market

National Strand, a U.S. steel strand manufacturer, joins NTIA's BABA map and deepens its commitment to the Buy America initiative.

- Marty McNair, VP/General Manager, National StrandBAYTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Strand , an American-owned and operated manufacturer of stranded wire products, has been officially added to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Build America, Buy America (BABA) Self-Certification Map - a significant milestone reinforcing its leadership in U.S.-based infrastructure manufacturing.Through this certification milestone, National Strand strengthens its commitment to supporting critical broadband, communications and utility infrastructure projects across the country with fully domestically sourced products.“American made is something we are proud to be and very proud to support,” said Marty McNair, VP/General Manager of National Strand.“Our partnerships with our U.S. infrastructure customers allow us to support U.S. jobs while we consume U.S. steel, U.S. energy and U.S. communications.”To further amplify awareness and education around Buy America compliance and its implications for broadband deployment, National Strand will release a video series later this year, providing an inside look into the vital role National Strand products play in strengthening America's utility and broadband infrastructure.“The video interviews feature great insight and innovative perspectives from key leaders at the company into how National Strand meets the complex and variable needs of its customers and constantly is adapting to emergent situations and changing landscapes of the steel, power transmission and telecommunications industries,” McNair said.The video content, which will be available later this year on the company's website and social media channels, is designed to set an industry example and further increase brand awareness in relevant markets. The goal is to help project leaders, policymakers, and contractors better understand what true Buy America compliance looks like and why domestic sourcing matters now more than ever.Taking a proactive approach to achieving Buy America compliance makes National Strand a key player in the initiative's effort as it continues to supply high-quality, American-made stranded wire that's used in broadband expansion projects across the country.As broadband infrastructure continues to develop under the Broadband Equity Access Deployment Program, National Strand is uniquely positioned to support these transformative projects with its Buy America-compliant stranded wire products, reinforcing its position as a reliable and trusted American manufacturer.“As an American-owned and certified women-owned business, National Strand is proud to supply our strands to help support communications and electric lines all over the U.S. and beyond,” said McNair.“There's no question about us being the leading producer of American-made guy, messenger and static strands. It's in our name - we are the National Strand.”To learn more about National Strand compliance, view its inclusion on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration map or explore the upcoming video series, visit the company website at .---About National Strand: Established in 1984, National Strand delivers best-in-class American-made and operated stranded wire with 'Unquestionable Trust, Unwavering Commitment and Superior Service' throughout the world, serving an array of infrastructure markets. Whether a strand is used to support that skyscraping cell phone tower, reinforce power and telecom grids or keep cars, trucks and property safe, only the best quality strand deserves trust.

We Are National Strand - Building America's Future with U.S.-Made Stranded Wire | Trailer

