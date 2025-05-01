Jagan Mohan Reddy Welcomes Centre's Decision To Conduct Caste Census

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 1 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-based census.

He took to 'X' on Thursday to hail the decision taken by the Centre to conduct a caste count along with the next population census.

"Andhra Pradesh, under my leadership, took the lead by passing a resolution in November 2021 and conducting the country's first BC caste-wise enumeration in January 2024 through village and ward secretariats," claimed Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"A caste-based census will enable focused welfare measures and ensure economic and social development for backward and marginalised communities. This is a crucial step towards achieving real social justice and inclusive growth for all sections of society," he added.

Earlier, the YSRCP issued a statement welcoming the Central government's decision to conduct a caste-based census in the upcoming national population survey.

Former Minister Venugopala Krishna stated that such a move is a crucial step toward achieving real social justice, as it will enable more accurate policy planning and focused welfare measures for backward and marginalised communities across the country.

He recalled that Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was the first state to recognise the importance of caste-wise data and act upon it. The YSRCP government passed a resolution in the State Assembly in November 2021 requesting the Centre to include caste-wise enumeration in the national census.

Subsequently, in January 2024, Andhra Pradesh became the first state to carry out a caste-based population survey through its network of village and ward secretariats. He noted that the survey was completed successfully, but the resulting report remains with the current state government and is yet to be released, he said.

Venugopala Krishna stressed that caste-based enumeration is essential to understanding the present social, educational, and economic conditions of various communities. It provides a foundation for designing inclusive policies and ensuring that the benefits of development reach those who have historically been left behind.

He added that Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration had worked with a deep commitment to uplift all sections, especially the backward classes, through Direct Benefit Transfer schemes and transparent governance.